Senate intelligence chairman proposes revamp of surveillance program

By Ellen Nakashima,Tim Starks and Marianna Sotomayor Washington Post

With the clock ticking toward an end-of-year deadline, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at renewing a powerful but controversial surveillance program - known as Section 702 - that he hopes addresses concerns from fiercely skeptical privacy-minded lawmakers on both ends of the political spectrum without sapping the tool’s usefulness.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), drafted with input from the Biden administration as well as both leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, would restrict some FBI authority. But in a nod to the spy agencies, it does not go so far as to introduce a requirement that agents obtain a warrant laying out the probable cause to query digital communications, such as emails collected by the National Security Agency for information on U.S. citizens and others legally in the country. National security officials say requiring such a warrant would be an unacceptable limitation because of how much it would gum up vital queries, but civil liberties groups insist it is necessary to protect Americans.

Section 702 is a workhorse surveillance program by which the NSA gathers emails, text messages and the like from U.S.-based tech companies in which a foreigner based overseas is on at least one end of the communication. A small subset of the take is furnished to the FBI for potential use in national security investigations involving espionage, counterterrorism and cyberthreats, officials said.

Data gathered under 702 has been used to stop foreign plots to kill Americans on U.S. soil, prevent cyberattacks and recover ransoms paid by victims of ransomware attacks, officials have said.

One of the controversies around the program has been the FBI’s querying of the 702 information for evidence on Americans, people legally in the United States and U.S. companies for use in criminal investigations. Critics call those “backdoor” searches, and civil liberties advocates fear that the FBI will search its 702 database for evidence in domestic crimes that have nothing to do with national security - such as child sexual abuse material and certain forms of wire fraud.

Warner’s proposal bans FBI agents from querying the database for evidence of a crime - unless it is to prevent loss of life, serious bodily injury or a cyberattack on critical infrastructure.

The FBI has used the authority only nine times in a criminal prosecution, and all were counterterrorism cases, officials have said.

“I think that the compromise product that we’ve got is pretty darn good, and it pushes the administration further than I think they want to go, but that’s what they can live with,” Warner told The Washington Post. “So we’re actually in a pretty decent spot there.”

Warner’s bill is co-sponsored by the intelligence committee’s top Republican, Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.), as well as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and several other senators. It comes in the wake of a campaign by the Biden administration to get Congress to act, citing the importance of Section 702 intelligence powers.

“Roughly two-thirds of the articles in the president’s daily brief comes from 702 information collected by the NSA, CIA, FBI and [National Counterterrorism Center],” said a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House. “Imagine if this authority lapses, suddenly depriving two-thirds of those articles of intelligence important enough that it makes it in currently to the PDB - that would be a real step backward.”

The official said the administration was still studying the final version of the Warner bill but was grateful for the work to produce the legislation, and called it “an important marker that there’s a bill introduced by this bipartisan coalition. It’s at least something very concrete for us to take a look at.”

Still, civil liberties groups have signaled that they’re not satisfied by the proposal.

The Warner legislation’s proposed change on criminal investigations, said Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, “isn’t much of a reform … because the vast majority of the backdoor searches that do occur are done for foreign intelligence purposes.”

“Pretty much all the stories of abuse we’ve seen were from queries done from foreign intelligence purposes,” he said, adding that the bill “makes mostly cosmetic changes and doesn’t actually get at the underlying problems we’ve seen with Section 702.”

Critics of the bill also say it would expand Section 702 surveillance in some ways, such as by letting a search subject - or authorized third party - consent to it. That and other provisions make the bill a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” said Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Liberty & National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

The challenge going forward, Warner said, “is the House and Chairman Jordan, and what he’s going to do,” Warner said, referring to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who leads the House Judiciary Committee and is a leader of the House Freedom Caucus. Jordan has suggested that Congress should perhaps get the FBI out of the Section 702 process entirely, and has indicated that he likes many aspects of rival legislation that would institute a warrant requirement for queries currently covered under 702.

Jordan’s office declined to comment.

House Republican leaders have discussed possibly tying Section 702 reauthorization to the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual defense policy bill that has passed for the last 62 years, since both must be addressed before the end of the year. However, a GOP leadership aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private and ongoing conversations shot down the idea that Warner’s proposal would be the one specifically tied to the defense policy legislation and said that no decision has been made on tying the two issues together.

Since assuming the House speakership, Mike Johnson (R-La.) has been holding conversations with leaders in both chambers and committee chairs charged with writing legislation on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, under which Section 702 falls. But GOP leaders have yet to fully take the temperature of the conference about the issue and what proposals a majority of them would accept. Moreover, Johnson has pledged to the far-right that he will hold votes only on single-subject bills, rather than tying or packaging proposals together.

The House Freedom Caucus and other far-right members of the Republican conference have long telegraphed that a FISA overhaul would be a fight, especially when it comes to changing Section 702. Hard-right lawmakers have been at the forefront of pushing to defund the FBI, claiming that the bureau and the Justice Department have been weaponized against civilians. Tying Warner’s proposal to the NDAA would probably cause a revolt among the membership, though the Freedom Caucus has not voted to take an official position on the matter.

Johnson has a four-vote margin to work with - soon to be three, if Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is expelled by week’s end - making it incredibly difficult to pass any legislation with just Republican consensus. The Freedom Caucus has already rebelled against Johnson’s decision to rely on Democratic support to fund the government until early this year by sinking a procedural hurdle blocking consideration of other legislation. Some of their members have suggested publicly doing so again if Johnson chooses to pass legislation with broad Democratic and Republican support.

Besides the changes on criminal queries, the Warner legislation also would reauthorize Section 702 through 2035, which would make it last roughly twice as long as the previous reauthorization in 2018. It would establish a FISA Reform Commission to review how the law is working and make further recommendations. And it would codify into law changes that the FBI has touted as preventing accidental and intentional abuses.