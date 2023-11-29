A Grip on Sports: From Gonzaga’s win to Seahawks’ upcoming test to a local showdown, it’s another busy day

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The Seahawks are in Dallas, ready for quite possibly the season’s key game. The Pac-12 is making its last (football) stand in Las Vegas on Friday. Oregon State makes the right choice. And Gonzaga continues its streak of defeating everyone except the No. 1 team in the nation. Yep, it’s a newsy kind of day.

•••••••

• Where to begin? How about just down the street. Or down about 14 different streets. Down by the Spokane River, where the Bulldogs welcomed in Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. The final score wasn’t supposed to be in much doubt. It wasn’t.

The Zags weren’t at their best – a Hawaiian hangover, perhaps? – but behind Ryan Nembhard’s 22 points, they eased to an 81-65 nonconference victory to end November.

The win begins an up-and-down stretch of tests until the ball drops in Times Square. The up comes Saturday night in Las Vegas against USC, a program at a crossroads already this season. The Trojans were expected to be among the Pac-12’s best but, at 4-2, have struggled to hit on all cylinders. They do, however, have a powerful engine in Boogie Ellis and will give GU a much-better run than the Roadrunners did last night.

• Anything that happens to one of the remaining Pac-12 schools – Washington State and Oregon State – impacts both of them at this point. And we’re not just talking about court cases, which included a procedural ruling yesterday keeping the conference’s voting procedure status quo in place.

A (higher-profile) case in point, the Beavers’ football coach opening. Or, should we say, former opening. OSU stayed in house, as it should have, and promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray to the lead spot Tuesday.

Did we mention how connected the Pac-2 schools are? If not, our bad. Heck, Bray spent many of his formative years in Pullman and even graduated from Pullman High. His dad twice had stints on the WSU football staff. He’s somewhat of a Cougar legacy, even if he graduated from Oregon State.

• The College Football Playoff committee announced its last “fake” standings yesterday. We say “fake” because, like all that has come before, they will be thrown out the window next week if the committee feels like it. Case in point: Oregon and Alabama.

The Ducks were listed fifth Tuesday, the first team out of the four-team invitational, trailing undefeated teams Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State, in that order. Alabama, the game’s gold standard of the past two decades, has just one loss, but still languishes at No. 7, behind the team that defeated it, Texas.

Oregon defeats Pac-12 regular-season champion UW in their rematch Friday night and the Ducks are in, right? Uh, no. We would bet the ant farm if Alabama upsets Georgia, even if the final score parallels the Vegas result, the Crimson Tide will leapfrog whomever it takes to become part of the Final Four. Even if the committee feels Georgia’s body of work is enough to keep it in as well. The school who gets left out? Why, the Pac-12 champion, of course. Who but a bunch of nobodies on the West Coast is going to care?

• Finally, let’s examine what’s at stake for the Seahawks as the try to do something Thursday no one has done this season, defeat the Cowboys at home.

Surprise everyone – 8-3 Dallas is a nine-point favorite – and they rocket up the playoff prognosticators’ boards. A win would also restore a lot of faith in the locker room, something that has to be lagging a bit after four weeks of lackluster results.

What’s even more important, however, is what a loss would do. It drops them to 6-6 with the league’s best team on the schedule next Sunday, Philadelphia. The playoffs become problematic, meaning it would probably behoove the franchise to punt on this season, in some regard, and try to earn a higher draft pick – though we don’t think that’s in the Hawks’ DNA.

•••

WSU: Is it being negative to list football players who have entered the transfer portal? Heck no. It is being informative. Greg Woods has this portal tracker up and running. He also took a look at what it all means for the Cougars. … We mentioned the court ruling above. James Hanlon has this summary of what happened and Jon Wilner is just one of many to delve into what it means in the Mercury News. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Wilner also has a look at the CFP rankings and the current Heisman race. … Wait until next year when the playoffs expand. The arguments will be different. … Washington will enter Friday’s game 12-0. How have the Huskies been able to stay undefeated? They have made big plays. … Oregon’s one loss is against UW by a point. The Ducks earned their do-over with six impressive weeks. … It’s not surprising the Beavers stayed in house – and moved quickly. Bray wasn’t one of the assistants Jonathan Smith announced he was taking with him to Michigan State and he’s been his key one since taking over in Corvallis. By the way, Smith needs a quarterback in East Lansing. Everyone is leaving. … The quick rise and fall of Deion Sanders’ Colorado team this season opened up the coach to over-praise and, now, over-criticism. Everyone, it seems, is piling on as the Buffs just try to regroup for next season in the Big 12. … The Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator is the new San Diego State head coach. … Hey, a portal tracker for Utah. … What is next for USC quarterback Caleb Williams? … Kenny Dillingham has his work cut out at Arizona State. … Arizona expects a few players will skip its bowl game. … In basketball news, Washington tightened up the defense to handle visiting UC San Diego. … The Colorado men, who just dropped from the rankings, have a chance to return quickly if they can get past No. 20 Colorado State on the road tonight. … Mick Cronin has called out the UCLA bigs recently. … Arizona’s win over Michigan State drew a huge TV audience. The best regular season numbers in 15 years. … The Colorado women got back on track against Boston U. last night. … USC routed Cal Poly. … Finally, the Stanford volleyball team is one of the NCAA tournament favorites.

Gonzaga: It didn’t seem all that lively in the Kennel last night, though that could just have been our own lack of interest. The only Big West team we care about is our alma mater, someone GU never plays. Theo Lawson doesn’t care who the Zags match up with, he’s going to cover the games the same way. He has the game story. … Jim Meehan has a story on Nembhard’s bounce-back night as well as the difference makers. … Colin Mulvany takes care of the photo gallery. … The Stockton name runs deep in GU lore, as Jim Kershner’s most-recent 100 years ago in Spokane feature points out.

EWU: There is a local showdown tonight in Cheney. The Eagle women, led by Jamie Loera, welcome in the Gonzaga Bulldogs. If you recall, Loera’s older sister, Jesse, was a key player for the Zags just a few years back. Dan Thompson delves into the connection as he focuses on the Loera’s deep basketball history in the area. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana and Delaware have a history. … Sacramento State is on the road again this week. … Northern Colorado’s kicker is a freshman All-American. … In basketball news, Portland State won the battle of the Rose City last night, scoring at the buzzer to edge Portland. … The Griz men face their toughest test of the season in Nevada. … Northern Arizona’s women are on a four-game winning streak.

Preps: Basketball tipped off in Washington last night and we can pass along a pretty sparse roundup. The scores are always available here, but we’re going to remind coaches to make sure they pass along their box scores after each game, allowing your players to earn the recognition they deserve.

Seahawks: Abe Lucas could be back this week. That will help. … Kenneth Walker III probably won’t be. That will hurt. … To win tomorrow, and even Pete Carroll feels the urgency, the Hawks’ pass rush has to be better.

Mariners: Do you have good vibes about the off-season yet? … You know how the 10 schools leaving the Pac-12 have argued they haven’t given their “official” notice yet? The sleazy ownership of the Oakland A’s is taking a page from the same book to avoid making an owed payment to the county. The tactic is roasted – rightfully so – in this San Jose Mercury News opinion piece.

Kraken: The recent funk? It’s still in place after a 4-3 loss to a reeling Chicago team.

•••

• It’s starting to look a lot like the holidays outside. Why? Snow? Nope, not yet. But the fog froze pretty thickly, giving Spokane’s trees a coating of white and the region’s roads, especially Interstate 90 around Ritzville, a skating-rink-like surface. Snow usually doesn’t start piling up anymore until Christmas week. And then it doesn’t stop for the next couple months. Until later …