Chipotle opens new location today near Airway Heights

From staff reports

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open a new Spokane area location on Wednesday.

Hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 9926 W. Sunset Highway.

The restaurant, just outside Airway Heights city limits, will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This is the second new Chipotle this year. The restaurant chain most recently opened another location in April at West Francis Avenue and North Ash Street in north Spokane.

Chipotle is hiring at this location and others in the Spokane area. Jobs can be found at chipotle.com/careers.