Denver’s Isaiah Addo-Ankrah makes key plays late to beat Idaho 67-65

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Denver’s Isaiah Addo-Ankrah hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds left and blocked Idaho’s last-second shot at the buzzer, and the Pioneers rallied for a 67-65 nonconference win at ICCU Arena.

Addo-Ankrah, who scored 18 points for Denver (5-3), blocked Trevon Blassingame’s 3-point attempt as time expired.

D’Angelo Minnis scored 15 points for the Vandals (3-4), who led 60-54 with 6:41 remaining.