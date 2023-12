From staff reports

USC guard Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 28 points and the Trojans beat Eastern Washington in a nonconference game in Los Angeles on Wednesday 106-78.

Jake Kyman scored 25 points to lead the Eagles (1-7).

The Trojans led by 19 points at halftime and shot 57% from the field.

USC (6-2) will meet No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday at 7 p.m.