Lapwai murder suspect arrested in Oregon 6 months after killing

A man accused of murder on the Nez Perce Reservation in Lapwai, Idaho, was arrested in Oregon on Monday on a federal warrant.

William Oliver Eyle, 20, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for shooting and killing a man, only known as “E.A.” in court documents, on May 12.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the FBI’s investigation led to Eyle hiding in Pendleton, Oregon. Multiple agencies were involved in the arrest because he was considered armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

The operation included the marshals task force members from Coeur d’Alene, Boise, Portland, Spokane and Richland, as well as the FBI, Umatilla Tribal Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Pendelton Police Department, Oregon State Police and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The United States Marshal for the District of Idaho, Brent Bunn, said in the news release the level of collaboration when searching for an accused offender “is essential.”

“This arrest will help bring justice to the victim’s family in addition to hopefully impacting the Nez Perce Indian Reservation in a positive way,” Bunn said.