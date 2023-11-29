Prep roundup: Olivia Baird leads Lewis and Clark girls past Shadle Park
From staff reports
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls basketball
Lewis and Clark 71, Shadle Park 32: Olivia Baird scored 26 points and added six rebounds, six assists and six steals and the Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-1).
Grandview 52, Pullman 51: Miya Lopez scored 12 points, Amaya Benitez added 11 points and visiting Grandview (1-1) beat Pullman (0-1). Grace Kuhle scored 19 points for Pullman.
Boys basketball
Lewis and Clark 59, Shadle Park 28: The Tigers beat the Highlanders in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Grandview 78, Pullman 57: Cameron Draculan scored 26 points and visiting Grandview (2-0) rolled past Pullman (0-1). Pullman’s Daniel Kwon and Austin Hunt scored 15 points apiece.