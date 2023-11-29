Prep roundup: Olivia Baird leads Lewis and Clark girls past Shadle Park

Updated Thu., Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:39 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball

Lewis and Clark 71, Shadle Park 32: Olivia Baird scored 26 points and added six rebounds, six assists and six steals and the Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-1).

Grandview 52, Pullman 51: Miya Lopez scored 12 points, Amaya Benitez added 11 points and visiting Grandview (1-1) beat Pullman (0-1). Grace Kuhle scored 19 points for Pullman.

Boys basketball

Lewis and Clark 59, Shadle Park 28: The Tigers beat the Highlanders in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Grandview 78, Pullman 57: Cameron Draculan scored 26 points and visiting Grandview (2-0) rolled past Pullman (0-1). Pullman’s Daniel Kwon and Austin Hunt scored 15 points apiece.