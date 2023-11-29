Spokane Valley family displaced after fire breaks out in chicken coop

From staff reports

A Spokane Valley family has been displaced after a fire broke out in their chicken coop Tuesday, firefighters said.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded around noon to the fire on the 1200 block of North Dick Road, according to a news release.

While an adult, three children and a dog escaped from the home, one dog was trapped inside until firefighters rescued it, the release said.

Heavy smoke was coming from the back deck, so outside aid came to help knock down the blaze.

Investigators determined that a light being used to heat the family’s backyard chicken coop started the fire, which spread to nearby propane tanks. It was not clear if the chickens survived.

The home has “extensive damage,” and the Red Cross is helping the family.

The fire department said residents should make sure to use fire-safe heating sources for chicken coops and keep them away from combustibles.