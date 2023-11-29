Spotify Wrapped — where everyone is insufferable about their listening habits — is back again. Here’s how to see your results

Emily Bloch, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Be honest, how many times did you listen to Jordan Mailata and Patti LaBelle’s cover of “This Christmas”? Even if you don’t want to tell us, your Spotify data might rat you out.

The music platform’s annual Spotify Wrapped – a deep dive into its users’ listening habits, packaged into a glitzy summary – is back for its seventh year, leaving the internet with mixed feelings.

Some audiophiles wait for this moment with bated breath while others try their best to avoid it, going as far as muting terms like wrapped on their social media feeds ahead of time.

The annual release features a series of aesthetically pleasing, shareable graphics that give insight into the listener’s tastes – for better or worse.

Wrapped calls out users for songs they’ve listened to on repeat and other potentially mockable habits. Do you share your account with your kids and they listen to the Wiggles constantly? Wrapped saw it. Did you listen to Taylor Swift‘s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” bonus tracks an embarrassing number of times? Wrapped saw that, too.

Here’s what else you need to know.

How do I see and share my Spotify Wrapped?

To see your Spotify Wrapped, users can use either the mobile or web browser versions of the music streaming service. It is not available to view on the desktop app.

Here are the steps to take:

1. Open Spotify on your phone. A prompt to see your 2023 Wrapped should be visible from the home page of the app. If it isn’t, or you’re using a web browser, visit www.spotify.com/us/wrapped.

2. The Wrapped Story will walk you through your genre, song, and artist listening patterns.

3. This year’s Wrapped also characterizes users’ listening habits as one of 12 types of listeners. Results include things like “hypnotist,” for their tendency to concentrate and listen to albums all the way through, or “vampire,” for “embracing darkness” and listening to “emotional” and “atmospheric music more than most.”

4. Each slide of the Wrapped Story has a “share” button at the bottom. Click that button to save each individual slide to your camera roll or post on social media. At the end of your Wrapped Story, there will be a second opportunity to save and change the color scheme of your Top Artists summary.

Is there a version of this for Apple Music or Amazon Music?





Amazon does not have a version.

Apple Music has a feature called Replay available all year where users can see a detailed view of their listening habits. On Tuesday, however, the platform debuted its first Wrapped-style “year-end experience.”

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, it shows users their top stats including songs, albums, and artists. But critics say it’s lacking in “unique, shareable experiences like Spotify’s ‘Audio Aura’ in 2021 or its ‘listening personality’ feature in 2022.”

What’s the time frame for Spotify Wrapped data collection?





It’s ambiguous.

In past years, platform spokespeople said data were analyzed between January through October, treating November and December as “cheat months” for blasting holiday music and whatever else listeners were hiding.

That’s changed this year.

When a tweet in October from the entertainment aggregating account Pop Base suggested the cutoff was on Halloween, Spotify weighed in.

“Hmm, that doesn’t sound right to us,” Spotify’s official account replied to Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter). “Don’t worry, Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31.”

We don’t know exactly when listening data stopped being collected this year. But we can assume it was sometime in mid-to-late November.

Can I modify my results?





Nope. You get what you get, corny repeat song outings and all – unless you plan ahead.

It’s too late to make edits this year, but Spotify does have a feature where you can opt-out of including a song or artist from your listening data.

While using Spotify, users can click the ellipses next to a song and select “exclude from your taste profile.”

For example, if you exclude your nightly sleep music playlist or your brown noise for studying, those songs will have “less influence” on your weekly Discover playlists and on your annual Wrapped data, according to Spotify.

But for now, it’s time to lean into all the embarrassing glory – one cheesy breakup anthem at a time.