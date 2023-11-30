Front Porch: Adapt or die

There I stood at the base of a long staircase leading up to the front door of a lovely home set up on a hillside in Spokane Valley, with nary a handrail in sight.

It was a nice custom-built set of stairs, fan-shaped, with the widest part at my feet, steadily narrowing in width as they rose to reach the front door, something I was clearly not going to be able to do myself – reach the front door, that is.

That was a while back, when my wobbly self was even less steady because both knees were in need of replacement. I was there to interview the couple living inside for a feature story I was working on. My dilemma was what to do next.

To say it was disheartening doesn’t begin to cover it.

I had parked down below and walked up to where the stairs began their ascent. It was uneven ground, but I made my way carefully. I could do stairs, too, but I needed a railing in order to hold steady and not fall.

It didn’t seem very professional to call the people inside to ask to be rescued. It occurred (briefly) to me to just flee, admit defeat, give up the work I love and hide away the rest of my life. But a more practical solution presented itself.

There was a deck along the side of the house, with a level walkway leading along the front of the house to the front door. There were stairs up from the ground to the deck. And there was a handrail. Problem No. 1 solved.

The interview went well, and the husband and wife and I had some nice off-topic conversation afterwards. Then came Problem No. 2 – how to get out of there gracefully. I had no choice: I sucked it up, made a joke about old knees and asked for help down the stairs. The husband was most gracious, talked about how they had intended to put up a banister but just hadn’t gotten around to it, and he and I walked out, with me keeping a hand on his shoulder as we descended the stairs.

Now, once you own up to your own frailty, the kind people of the world, of which there are many, insist on over-helping and do a whole lot more than you need, like carry your purse or notebooks or escort you down to your car – all meant with generosity, but which actually can make you feel worse off than you thought you were in the first place. I suppose it’s not a bad problem to have, but still …

I did later think about whether it actually was time to hang up the old notepads and story ideas and call it a career, but I really didn’t want to. I love doing this stuff, and, frankly, I’m not sure I know how not to. So I contemplated how to move forward with writing without putting myself in peril.

Another thing that motivated me to do that was a realization I had when working on one of my last Landmarks stories (which focused on physical markers, houses or other objects that illustrate some story from the region’s early days). I was wandering around a rural cemetery, with not another living soul in sight, stepping over roots and pine cones and rocks, looking for a particular gravestone (I was already in my 70s). My husband didn’t necessarily know where I was on any given day, just that I was out working on a story, so if I fell and either couldn’t get up or hurt myself, I might be there an awfully long time. (I should note that sometimes I forget to put my phone in my pocket.)

There was also the time one snowy winter day when I thought it was a good idea to make my way up a hill to look at a stone structure I was writing about. In order to get down again, I slid on my bottom, aiming for a tall sign that I knew I could hold onto to help me stand up again. (That probably wasn’t smart even if I had been in my middle years.)

Though sometimes the reality of being less than what I once was physically can be limiting and embarrassing, I decided I just wasn’t going to let this old age thing or advancing mobility decrepitude get in the way. I can accept slowing the work down; I can’t abide giving it up. I want to live the best life I can … until I can’t.

As my oldest son told me when he was encouraging us to get another dog and I noted I didn’t have the strength to keep a dog under control on a leash (we’ve always had 70-pounder canines) that the solution was simple – we could just downsize our dog.

So, with freelance writing, I’ve modified the physical nature of the assignments, as needed, and, where necessary, turned down a few. I still go out and do the work I love to do, but no longer hiking in to mountain cabins if the story isn’t site-specific and when meeting at a coffee shop will work just as well. And I’ve learned to ask for a hand if I need one, a tough pride hurdle to get over. But over it I’ve gotten.

There have been a few other adjustments, but, basically, I’ve just downsized my dog.

Adapt or perish.

Voices correspondent Stefanie Pettit can be reached by email at upwindsailor@comcast.net.