Prep roundup: Grace Sheridan leads Ridgeline girls basketball; Brayden Allen paces Falcons boys

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Ridgeline 67, Cheney 35: Grace Sheridan scored 34 points, including five three-pointers, and the visiting Falcons (1-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-1).

Deer Park 52, Reardan 37: Brooklyn Coe scored 13 points, including three three-pointers, and the visiting Stags (2-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (0-1). Chasyn Waters led Reardan with 12 points.

Lakeside 54, St. George’s 17: Avery Haff scored 14 points, Macy Cummings added 13 points and the visiting Eagles (1-0) beat the Dragons (0-1).

Colfax 51, Freeman 43: The Bulldogs (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Ridgeline 67, Cheney 58: Brayden Allen scored 15 points and the visiting Falcons (2-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-1). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 33 points.

St. George’s 74, Lakeside 49: Elden Pierce scored 27 points and the Dragons (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1). Adam Edwards led Lakeside with 26 points.

Reardan 70, Deer Park 41: Rysen Soliday scored 23 points and the Screaming Eagles (1-0) beat the visiting Stags (0-1).