Seahawks’ game vs. Eagles moved to ‘Monday Night Football’ by NFL

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks made some off-field NFL history Thursday when it was announced that their game against the Eagles set for Dec. 17 has been moved to the following day, Dec. 18.

That’s the first time a Sunday game has been flexed to Monday since the NFL changed its scheduling policies this year to allow for such a change to happen.

The “Monday Night Football” game will kick off at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 18 and will be televised on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2.

The NFL moved a game featuring Kansas City and New England to Sunday to make way for moving the Seahawks and Eagles to Monday.

The Seahawks announced that all tickets will be valid for the new game date and time and that no additional action is required, and all mobile tickets will be automatically updated.

The news broke a few hours before the Seahawks were scheduled to kick off Thursday night against Dallas.

The Eagles’ game becomes Seattle’s fourth prime-time game of the season and the second on Monday night. Seattle earlier beat the New York Giants 24-3 on Monday night in October.