Snow, then rain and wind on the way this weekend

December is here and so is the snow.

A light dusting hit the region Thursday, and more is on the way this weekend, with a few feet possible in area mountain passes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday for North Idaho and Eastern Washington. The advisory calls for 2 to 6 inches of snow and as much as 8 inches in the Idaho Panhandle.

Light snow was expected Thursday night into Friday morning, which could result in slick driving conditions, the advisory said.

The Spokane area could see 1 to 2 inches Friday afternoon, said Steven Van Horn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

Van Horn said snow will transition into a snow and rain mix, and eventually into rain Saturday as warmer temperatures move into the region.

High temperatures will be around freezing Friday, 37 degrees Saturday and push into the low 40s Sunday, according to the weather service. Lows will be in the 20s Friday and Saturday and 35 degrees Sunday.

In the mountains, Lookout Pass could see 1 to 2 feet over the weekend, Stevens Pass could see 2 to 4 feet and Snoqualmie Pass could receive 1 to 3 feet.

“It’s going to be a lot of snow,” Van Horn said.

A trace amount of snow fell Thursday, including one-tenth of an inch by 4 p.m. at the Spokane International Airport, Van Horn said.

Less than an inch fell in November at the airport, well below the normal of 5.9 inches that falls in November.

Van Horn said to also expect breezy conditions Saturday, especially on the West Plains and Palouse. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph on the West Plains.

He said the wind could blow snow into the air and reduce visibility for drivers.