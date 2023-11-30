WSU receiver Josh Kelly, one of the Cougs’ best wideouts, enters the transfer portal

PULLMAN — Josh Kelly authored a spectacular season at Washington State. Turns out, that will be his only one.

Kelly entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to multiple reports, bringing an end to the wide receiver’s one-year tenure as a Cougar.

BREAKING: Washington State star WR Josh Kelly has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned.



Kelly recorded 923 yards and 8 TDs this season👀https://t.co/uIP9casHkB pic.twitter.com/CFbLO3g7DT — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2023

This fall, Kelly hauled in 61 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the team in receiving yards. A 12-game starter, he became a favorite target of quarterback Cam Ward, reeling in a touchdown catch in Saturday’s Apple Cup — plus countless other games.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kelly is the fifth WSU player to enter the portal this off-season, joining reserve linebacker Ahmad McCullough, who also entered on Thursday.

Kelly, who spend the first four years of his career at Fresno State, will be able to transfer elsewhere without sitting out a year because he is a graduate transfer.

With the loss of Kelly, WSU now rosters one returning starter at the receiver position, Kyle Williams, plus true freshman Carlos Hernandez, who played in all 12 games this season. Receiver Lincoln Victor is graduating and moving on, as is Isaiah Hamilton, who started four games this year.

Wide receiver DT Sheffield, who departed the program in September, is also in the portal.