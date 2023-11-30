WSU receiver Lincoln Victor declares for NFL Draft

PULLMAN – One of Washington State’s best receivers is taking his talents to the pros.

Graduating senior Lincoln Victor is declaring for the NFL draft, he announced on Thursday, doing so with a post on Instagram.

“First and foremost I give all glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ. I am nothing without his love and guidance,” Victor wrote, “and the blessings that come with being a beloved child of God. I would like to thank all coaches and trainers who have poured into my life along this journey. Without the support I wouldn’t be in the position I am today.

“To my family, Brandon, Melissa, Kapono, Aul’i, Mahina. I love you guys with all my heart. I can’t thank you enough for the sacrifice each and every one of you have made in order for me to chase my dreams. You are my why, and the reason I continue to strive for greatness.

“Thank you Wazzu for an amazing 3 years. It has taught me to take pride in where we come from. To represent the best logo in CFB comes with great honor in those who walked before you. It’s always Cougs vs. everybody.

“Since I could hold a ball it has been my dream to become a professional athlete. Through thought and prayer, the journey has only just begun. With that being said I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.”

Victor, who transferred from Hawaii to WSU in time for the 2021 season, totaled 89 catches for 860 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs. He set a WSU single-game record with 16 receptions in the Cougars’ loss to Oregon on Oct. 21. In last weekend’s Apple Cup, he reeled in a game-tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Victor walked on at Washington State and earned a scholarship after one season. A slot receiver, Victor used his speed and reliable hands to become a staple in the Cougars’ offense this fall, going from lost in the rotation to star in just one season.