In retirement, Megan Rapinoe leaves a lasting legacy. She’s also just getting started.

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

TUKWILA, Wash. – Retirement stories for athletes are often somber goodbyes: Here lies a career filled with successes that could never be surpassed by anything else in their life. Megan Rapinoe is defiant enough to try to top it.

The U.S. soccer star has won two World Cup titles, Olympic gold, three NWSL Shields and has entrenched herself in the nation’s consciousness with her knee and her pose. Heights unimaginable as a girl from Redding, California, who grew up without women’s professional soccer to watch.

Yet, about a year ago, Rapinoe decided soccer – with its necessary bedtimes, dietary restrictions, grueling training and travel – is ultimately hindering her from more pressing passions, she said. Whether it’s advocating for LGBTQ+ people whose rights are being stripped away or for growth in women’s sports and marketing of athletes, there are movements Rapinoe wants to offer more than her voice.

There will be long vacations filled with beach time, but however her club team, OL Reign, ends its season this fall, it won’t be the last of Rapinoe in women’s sports. The striker’s playing career simply provided a starting point for how she wants to continue to positively impact the world around her.

“I don’t think it’s like the best career anyone has ever had, but it’s the best career that I could’ve had,” said Rapinoe, who played her final match for the U.S. women’s national team last Sunday in Chicago. The Reign will celebrate her career Friday when the team hosts the Washington Spirit at Lumen Field.

“I’ve been able to use sport to participate in my life in a different way. Participate in life in a different way,” Rapinoe, 38, continued. “It has been a dream for sure. … (Social justice) is always going to be a core pillar of not just my business and how I think of things, but me as a person. To have more time to do that will be really nice.”

‘It was like fireworks’

Knees were always going to be a focus of Rapinoe’s career. One in 19 female soccer players suffers an anterior cruciate ligament injury, according to research published in 2021 by the Journal of Orthopedics and Orthopedic Surgery.

Rapinoe’s first ACL tear was in her left knee in 2006 after she and her twin, Rachael, established themselves among the legends to play soccer at the University of Portland. Their freshman year, the Pilots went 23-0-2 in winning the 2005 NCAA championship.

“When she took the field it was like fireworks,” said Jenny Nguyen, owner of The Sports Bra pub in Portland, who attended matches with her father, an avid soccer fan. “Megan Rapinoe is a nice local celebrity that made it gigantic and became internationally famous. And everyone will agree that she’s a very talented soccer player, but what stood out a lot more is the fact that she was so unapologetically herself.”

Rapinoe suffered a second ACL tear in her left knee in 2007 and was limited to three full seasons at UP. She said the injuries grounded her, making her appreciate and fight through adversity because playing at an elite level was no longer easy.

Denise Rapinoe, the twins’ mother, also reinforced a philosophy that their popularity and success in sports was a privilege they needed to use for “the greater good.”

The first stance Rapinoe took was coming out as a lesbian in 2012 before winning gold at the London Games. Although others were also queer, she was the only outspoken player and noticed people start to latch onto the national team because they saw themselves in the players.

Rapinoe’s second statement followed her third ACL tear – this time the right knee – in December 2015 during training with the USWNT in Hawaii. She worked her way to making the 2016 Olympic team, but was limited to four appearances that year.

That fall, Rapinoe knelt on her right knee during the national anthem before a Reign match in Chicago. The intentional gesture was in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality and racial inequalities in the U.S.

As a woman and as a lesbian, Rapinoe noted her liberties also aren’t protected. In March 2016, she and four USWNT teammates filed a claim of wage discrimination against U.S. Soccer with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that sparked a global equal-pay fight.

Rapinoe also empathized with the heightened racism Kaepernick faced. For those reasons, she was the first high-profile white athlete to kneel. And the backlash from white supremacists was immediate and incessant. She and members of her family received death threats while right-wing commentators and politicians openly spoke ill of her. But Rapinoe continued to follow Kaepernick’s lead and was unwavering.

“It was a moment for real deep change – changing of ideals and the way that people feel and think about things,” Rapinoe said. “It was a real moment lost. Particularly with NFL athletes and particularly with white quarterbacks to be able to support Kaep.”

‘An army of us right white women’

Rapinoe’s activism for racial equality began with her teammates.

The diverse Reign and USWNT rosters didn’t initially kneel with Rapinoe.

“A lot of us hadn’t looked ourselves in the mirror or sat down and really had those hard conversations that she was having,” Reign teammate Lu Barnes said. “Because she did and started this reaction within the club, we had book clubs and were educating ourselves … It was a lot of hard conversations, traumatic and emotionally exhausting, but we got through it as a team. There were people that didn’t want to, and we had conversations with them, and we all came to an agreement of why we’re doing it and what it stands for and that started with Pinoe.”

Rapinoe acknowledges that some of the issues were people not understanding the power of being unified. The equal pay fight, which USWNT players ultimately won in March 2022, was the tangible example.

The racial uprising in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer was another pivotal moment amid the onset of the pandemic. Rapinoe amplified Black women’s voices on her social media platforms that have a combined 4 million followers and helped inspire teammates.

“It’s going to take an army of us right white women to get the white women in order; I’m like, ‘They’re coming for us, you guys,’ ” Rapinoe said. “That’s something I’m conscious of, being of extreme privilege the way that I am. I know I’m gay and a woman, but I have so much privilege in that space to call people in and dispel some myths.”

‘The perfect clapback’

Rapinoe’s platform may not have become megawatt without an assist from fiancée, basketball star Sue Bird, to elongate her soccer career.

The global icons met at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. Bird, who won four WNBA championships with the Seattle Storm and five Olympic gold medals, was the oldest player in her league at that time at age 36.

Bird was managing her own ACL history. She hired Susan Borchardt, a high-performance trainer, and was following a rigorous program when she met Rapinoe.

“It was early in our relationship and we’re spending a lot of time together and I literally lived this way, I ate this way, I worked out this way,” Bird said. “So, Megan just naturally started to do it as well. She didn’t technically hire Susan for maybe two years, but she was technically on the Susan program because she was just doing everything I did.”

Rapinoe wrote in her memoir, “One Life,” that USWNT coach Jill Ellis shadow-banned her from the national team under the guise of poor fitness in returning from the 2015 knee injury.

But Ellis not calling Rapinoe up for training camps and leaving her off the 2017 SheBelieves Cup roster coincided with her kneeling. U.S. Soccer also prohibited players from kneeling during the anthem in 2017, rescinding the rule in 2021.

“She really was in a position where she had to play her way back on and the margin of error was so small,” Bird said of Rapinoe’s autumn of 2016 to spring of 2017. “She had to be perfect almost because there were all of these other reasons to keep her off in that moment outside of soccer. There was no other option.”

Rapinoe demanded attention through her play with the Reign, scoring a NWSL-leading 12 goals before needing minor knee surgery in August 2017. With the national team, Rapinoe made 12 appearances and had a team-high five assists and three goals.

The commanding play reached its international apex at the 2019 World Cup. Rapinoe struck an indelible pose – balletic outstretched arms and a soft grin – after scoring two goals during a USWNT quarterfinal win against France in Paris.

“It was the perfect clapback,” Rapinoe said of the pose. “Clapbacks through performance or just the way you live are always much more effective. And it felt like a clapback, but also a welcoming in so many people throughout the tournament, fans that were supporting not only our team but the broader team of women’s sports globally.”

Chants of “Equal Pay” were constant during the U.S. run to the title.

When she subbed off in the 79th minute of the final against Netherlands, Rapinoe was given a standing ovation from the 57,900 in attendance. “It felt like the entire world was with us.”

She was the MVP of the title match, won the tournament’s Golden Boot and Golden Ball. The plethora of honors were capped by the FIFA Best Player of the Year award. In her speech, she asked everyone to be outraged about racism, homophobia and pay disparities.

‘I’ve been waiting a whole year’

Not even a pandemic could slow the headway women’s team sports has made the past five years.

Attendance records and television ratings have been broken throughout NCAA women’s basketball and the WNBA. By 2026, the National Women’s Soccer League will onboard three new teams. Professional women’s hockey recently held its inaugural draft. And sponsorship deals are on the rise across the board.

It’s a seismic shift Bird and Rapinoe said they want to help shape as former athletes.

“I’ve been waiting a whole year,” said Bird, 42, who retired in 2022.

Now it’s Rapinoe’s turn. She’ll retire after an 11-year career for the Reign, setting the club record for goals (52) and assists (27) through all competitions. She also owns the NWSL record for most made penalty kicks (14).

The couple have been engaged since October 2020, yet don’t have any immediate plans to marry. They purchased a small condo in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and will be bicoastal between Bird’s home state and their Seattle condo on Queen Anne.

Neither wants to be singularly focused in terms of business ventures either. They’ll use their production company, A Touch More, to share stories about revolutionaries, and Bird was recently named global ambassador for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Otherwise, there’s no restrictions or alarm clocks.

“We would have so much input because we’ve had to do so much ourselves the hard way,” said Rapinoe, who finished her USWNT career with 203 appearances, 63 goals and 73 assists. “Understanding not just what it takes but where are the places that can really be invested in and really be grown … This feels very much like a beginning.”