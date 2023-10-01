NFL locals: Kendrick Bourne has two catches in loss to Cowboys

From staff reports

Kendrick Bourne wasn’t targeted often on Sunday, but it was at least one time too many.

Bourne (EWU) was limited to two catches for 36 yards, and New England quarterback Mac Jones ultimately was benched in a 38-3 loss at Dallas.

Trailing 21-3 in the second quarter, Jones connected with Bourne on a 16-yard pass for a first down. The Patriots reached the Dallas 38 when Jones rolled out to his right and threw back to his left toward Bourne. DaRon Bland stepped in front of the pass, however, and raced 54 yards with the interception for a touchdown and a 28-3 lead.

Jones was replaced by backup Bailey Zappe in the third quarter.

Zappe located Bourne for a 20-yard pass for a first down midway through the fourth quarter, but the possession ended with a missed field goal attempt.

The Patriots finished with just 253 yards of offense.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (EWU) provided four tackles – two solo – and two quarterback pressures for Indianapolis in a 29-23 overtime loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

Atlanta defensive end Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had four tackles – two solo – and a quarterback pressure in a 23-7 loss to Jacksonville in London.

Arizona defensive back Jalen Thompson (WSU) finished with three tackles in the Cardinals’ 35-16 loss at San Francisco.