Foo Fighters announce 2024 U.S. stadium tour; here are the dates

By George Varga San Diego Union-Tribune

The Foo Fighters will have a busy summer next year. The hard-rocking band’s newly announced U.S. stadium tour will kick off less than a month after its 2024 European stadium tour concludes in June in England.

The five-man group’s “Everything or Nothing at All” 2024 U.S. tour will open with July 17 and 19 concerts at New York’s Citi Field. The tour’s West Coast leg will begin with an Aug. 7 performance at San Diego’s Petco Park, followed by Aug. 9 and 11 shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This will mark the band’s first public headlining performance at Petco Park, but not its first headlining performance at the downtown ballpark. It will continue to Portland’s Providence Park Soccer Stadium on Aug. 16. The tour will conclude in Washington with an Aug. 18 show at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In 2019, the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters performed at Petco Park as part of a private concert. It was held for attendees of Silicon Valley-based tech giant Cisco’s annual convention, which took place at the nearby San Diego Convention Center.

That, in turn, was the Foo Fighters’ first area concert since its headlining show at the 2018 edition of the KAABOO Del Mar Festival.

The band’s 2024 Petco Park concert will be its first since Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins died in early 2022 during the band’s South American tour.

His replacement, Josh Freese, was announced in May 2023 and began his first tour with the group that same month. However, all the drum parts on the band’s 2023 album, “But Here We Are,” were played by Grohl, who rose to fame in the early 1990s as the drummer for Nirvana.

There will be six alternating opening acts stop on the Foo Fighters’ U.S. tour next summer, including The Pretenders and L7, but only two of them will perform each night.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices for the San Diego concert range from $39.50 to $179.50 each, plus service fees.

There will be multiple presales. The first two, which run from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, will be for Citi card members and through the Foo Fighters website.

The next round, which will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., is a Live Nation presale, a Ticketmaster presale, a Spotify presale and as yet unspecified local presales.

