Kraziness in the Kennel tickets available online Tuesday at noon

From staff reports

A limited number of tickets to Gonzaga men’s basketball’s Kraziness in the Kennel will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday at noon.

Fans are asked to visit gozags.evenue.net and click on Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel to access their online account to claim complimentary tickets to Saturday’s festivities while supplies last. There’s a limit of two tickets per claim.

The Kraziness begins at 3 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. The event will be broadcast on SWX and ESPN Plus for viewers out of the SWX region. It will also be on the radio through Gonzaga Sports Properties.

Kraziness in the Kennel is the public’s first opportunity to see the 2023-24 Zags. It usually includes player/coach introductions, a skills challenge, 3-point contest and scrimmage.