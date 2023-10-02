Locally: USL Spokane adds consultants Gareth Smith, John Cone to leadership team

From staff reports

Holistic Sport Systems co-founders Gareth Smith, Ph.D., and John Cone, Ph.D., have joined USL Spokane as sporting department consultants.

Dr. Smith and Dr. Cone bring a combined 40-plus years of experience in technical department leadership, sports science leadership, coaching education and coaching, ranging from senior national teams and Major League Soccer to NCAA Division I and youth soccer ecosystems. Both have experience working with several federations including U.S. Soccer Federation, Union of European Football Associations and the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football.

In their roles as consultants, Dr. Smith and Dr. Cone are helping to architect a comprehensive club technical development plan and implement a holistic methodology for the USL Spokane sporting department. They will design and shape the sporting strategies of the professional women’s Super League team, professional men’s USL League 1 team (Spokane Velocity FC), and the pre-professional women’s team with the goal of achieving long-term success on and off the field. This will include consulting on technical department leadership, player and team performance development, talent identification, scouting, youth development and more.

• USL Spokane will hold official tryouts for the men’s League One Team, Spokane Velocity FC, Dec. 2-3 in Seattle and Dec. 9-10 in Spokane.

Tryouts Dec. 2 and 3 in Seattle will take place at Interbay Stadium.

A location will be announced soon for tryouts Dec. 9 and 10 in Spokane.

Both sets of tryouts will be run by USL Spokane’s front office team alongside Gareth Smith, Sporting Department Consultant, and Josh McAllister, Spokane Velocity FC assistant coach and director of performance for USL Spokane.

Individuals who wish to participate are required to complete an application at spokanevelocityfc.com.

Baseball

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA) first baseman Troy Johnston, a Gonzaga alum, has been named the Miami Marlins Minor League Player of the Year, the organization announced last week.

A native of Puyallup, Washington, Johnston finished the season leading all of Minor League Baseball in RBIs (116) while ranking tied for third in extra-base hits (67), ninth in hits (157), tied for 10th in runs (102), 13th in OPS (.948), tied for 15th in doubles (36) and 18th in slugging percentage (.549).

Johnston was Miami’s 17th round pick out of Gonzaga in 2019.

Cross Country

Gonzaga’s Wil Smith has been named WCC Cross Country Men’s Runner of the Week for the second time this season.

Smith, a junior, fueled the Zags to a second-place team finish in the Men’s Gold 8K race at the Roy Griak Invitational Sept.25, earning a second-place finish of his own with a time of 24:00.4. GU placed second behind 29th-ranked Cal Baptist.

Smith was also named runner of the week after leading Gonzaga to victory at the Clash of the Inland Northwest on Sept. 3.

Hockey

Spokane Braves goalie Andrew Tworkowski was named KIJHL Top Goalie for the week ending Sept. 26.

The West Richland product stopped 36 of 37 shots against the Golden Rockets to lead the Braves to a 4-1 win. Tworkowski had a .973 save percentage.