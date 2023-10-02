Stevie Nicks’ $55 Barbie doll sells out first day of release

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is the latest celebrity to have one of the most iconic dolls to be made in her likeness. And, less than 24 hours after its release, Stevie Nicks Barbie has already sold out.

Nicks unveiled the doll during her Sunday night concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and it debuted on Mattel’s site Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, the item was not available for purchase on the company’s official website.

Adorned in Nicks’ signature “Rumours“-era get-up — velvet black dress with long flowing chiffon sleeves, platform heel boots and a tambourine adorned with streamers — the new doll is priced at $55 and, according to Mattel, is a “collectible doll that emulates her signature spellbinding style.”

“My Stevie Barbie has been with me now for several months,” Nicks shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the ‘Rumours’ cover style, I was very overwhelmed. Of course, I questioned, ‘Would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart?’”

The “Rhiannon” singer continued: “When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self. All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back — and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975 — the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned together. I am her, and she is me. She absolutely has my heart.”

Other iconic musicians in the Music Series Barbie collection have included Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Elton John and Tina Turner.