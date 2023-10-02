WSU’s home game against Arizona receives kickoff time, TV designation

PULLMAN — Washington State is returning to primetime.

The No. 13 Cougars’ home game against Arizona on Oct. 14 is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on the Pac-12 Network, the conference announced Monday morning.

Kickoff times & TV selections for week 7 🏈⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XiPH6Vwx2U — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 2, 2023

In this homecoming game, WSU will be going for its fourth straight win over Arizona. The Cougs haven’t lost at home to the Wildcats since 2014.

It will also be Washington State’s second matchup with former quarterback Jayden de Laura, who transferred from WSU to Arizona ahead of the 2022 season. Last season, the Cougs picked off de Laura four times en route to a 31-20 win in Tucson.

Still, there’s a chance de Laura doesn’t play against WSU. In Arizona’s Sept. 23 win over Stanford, de Laura exited in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, prompting redshirt freshman Noah Fifita to take his place. Fifita filled in for de Laura during Arizona’s loss to No. 7 Washington on Saturday.

This fall, Arizona is off to a 3-2 start. This weekend, the Wildcats visit No. 9 USC for an evening game on ESPN.

Before that, though, WSU has another tilt to prepare for: At UCLA on Saturday. That game will kick at noon, also on the Pac-12 Network.