WSU’s Lincoln Victor ‘better than we thought he was gonna be,’ plus other injury updates

PULLMAN — Washington State may not have a clean bill of health, but the Cougs appear to be on the mend.

Three WSU players nursing injuries are on good trajectories to return, head coach Jake Dickert said during Monday’s news conference.

Wide receiver Lincoln Victor, who left his team’s Sept. 23 win over Oregon State with a high-ankle injury, remains likely to miss the Cougars’ road game against UCLA this Saturday — “but he’s way better than where we thought he was gonna be at this point, and that’s exciting,” Dickert said.

Previously, Victor was expected to miss “a couple weeks,” Dickert said. He suffered his injury holding an extra point during WSU’s win over OSU.

Defensive back Tanner Moku, who has yet to play this season due to a foot injury, is expected to play Saturday, Dickert said.

“He’s gonna get to about 70% of practice tomorrow,” Dickert said, “and we feel fully invested that he’s gonna be out there running around on Saturday.”

In perhaps more surprising news, edge rusher Quinn Roff could return as soon as Oct. 14, when Washington State hosts Arizona, Dickert said. Roff suffered an injury on Sept. 9, in WSU’s win over Wisconsin, and Dickert said that injury will keep him out “for awhile.”

Roff is “working back into field activities this week,” Dickert said.

“Don’t think that will lead him to this Saturday,” Dickert said, “but we feel very good, possibly, about the Arizona game.”

Moku and Roff’s returns could really boost their team’s depth at those positions. Washington State safeties Jaden Hicks, Sam Lockett III and Jackson Lataimua have turned in solid showings, but Moku’s recovery could offer them a chance to get breathers.

Roff, a backup to star edges Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr., solidified himself as a No. 2 throughout fall camp and the first two games of the season. If and when he makes his way back, he could bolster the Cougs’ rotation at the position, which includes players like Raam Stevenson, Andrew Edson and true freshman Isaac Terrell.