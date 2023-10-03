8-year-old accidentally shot and killed near Deer Park identified

An 8-year-old who was accidentally shot and killed last week near Deer Park has been identified as Atillio Stanley, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office said the cause and manner of Stanley’s death are pending.

Children found the handgun in their family home, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release last week.

One of Atillio’s siblings told deputies another sibling cocked the gun and it fired, striking the boy Thursday night inside a home on East Eloika Lake Road, according to search warrant documents filed Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

The boy died at the scene, the release said. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.