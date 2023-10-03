October 2003

Is elected governor with nearly 49% of the vote in a special election featuring 134 other candidates.

November 2003

On his very first day in office, he fulfills a campaign promise to roll back a controversial increase in the vehicle license fee. Estimated cost to the revenue-strapped state: $4 billion.

January 2005

Arnold is forced to back away from a proposal to eliminate or consolidate dozens of boards and commissions. Critics said it wouldn't save much and would create a serious loss of regulatory oversight.

September 2005

He vetoes a bill to legalize same-sex marriage, saying it should be up to the voters or the courts.

November 2005

Four ballot initiatives championed by Schwarzenegger — one dealing directly with budget reform — lose overwhelmingly in a special election.

September 2006

Arnold signs bills increasing the state's minimum wage and forcing major industries in the state to reduce carbon emissions.

November 2006

Arnold wins re-election in a landslide victory after pledging to govern from the center. Voters approve ballot measures to secure $37.2 billion in bonds for roads, affordable housing, levees and schools.

October 2007

Arnold vetoes a second bill to legalize same-sex marriage.

October 2008

Arnold orders state workers to take two unpaid days off per month. A third furlough day would be added in 2009.

February 2009

Arnold signs a state budget that includes $12.8 billion in temporary increases in income and sales taxes — as well as the vehicle license fee he had reduced on his first day in office.

May 2009

Voters reject ballot measures to extend the temporary tax increases, to impose a state spending cap, to privatize the state lottery, and to redirect money intended for early childhood and mental health programs. The measures were part of the deal Schwarzenegger negotiated with the Legislature in dealing with a $42 million deficit.

December 2010

Arnold calls a special session of the Legislature to address a $6 billion gap in the budget he signed just weeks earlier. Lawmakers defer action until the new year, when Schwarzenegger's successor, Jerry Brown, takes office.

May 2011

Four months after leaving office, Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria, announce their separation. A week later, he confirms he fathered a child with his family's housekeeper in 1997.