History for Chron

The Washington State Highways Department was faced with a $60 million deficit for the 1977-79 budget. The department came up with five proposals for increased fuel or motor vehicle taxes. One of the five proposals was vetoed by former Governor Dan Evans in 1975.

With the new potential plans, the state said any additional money left would be used to increase the state assistance to local governments for highways. Some speculated if the department got what it wanted the gasoline tax would raise by 4.5 cents per gallon. Former Senator Sam Guess of Spokane proposed the gasoline tax be raised to 14 cents per gallon to raise $206 million.

The Spokane Civic Theatre was chosen to host the televised debate between candidates Dixy Lee Ray and John Spellman. The three panelists were Doug Floyd, Richard Larsen and Wes Lynch, the moderator was Lillian Whitehouse.

The debate, focused on the economy and the environment, began with a five-minute opening statement from each candidate before moving to the panelists questions.