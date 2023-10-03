In letter to NCAA Division I Council, WSU AD Chun asks for ‘compassion, understanding, and flexibility’

PULLMAN — Washington State athletic director Pat Chun asked the NCAA Division I Council for “compassion, understanding, and flexibility” in a letter he wrote on Tuesday.

The council is in charge of NCAA governance issues and waivers, which gives it power over WSU and its future in conference realignment.

In the letter, Chun highlighted the Cougars’ football, women’s soccer and volleyball teams, all of which are ranked in their sport’s top 25.

“It is not our ability to compete against top tier opponents that holds us back. We’ve bested six top-25 teams so far this year,” Chun wrote. “It’s simply our status as a land-grant institution founded over a century ago in a rural area of eastern Washington.”

WSU and Oregon State have a preliminary injunction hearing in their action against the Pac-12 set for Nov. 13 of 14 in Whitman County Superior Court. If the parties can’t settle before then, the case will go to judge Gary Libey, who ruled in their favor back on Sept. 11, when he granted them a temporary restraining order against commissioner George Kliavkoff and allowed them to cancel a board meeting.

Here is Chun’s full letter.

Madam Chair, thank you for the opportunity to use personal privilege and address the Council.

Most of you in this room know and understand what has happened in conference realignment over the last century, decade, years and even more specifically, over the last few months. Many of you in this room have reached out personally and I cannot thank you enough for the care and compassion you’ve shown as Washington State University and Oregon State University move through this period of uncertainty.

As our institutions wade through the options, I wanted to speak directly on the current landscape and what is at stake. I’II speak specifically about Washington State but please know that our friends at Oregon State are feeling a similar impact.

Our industry is predicated on the commingling of higher education and athletic opportunities. Two mutually inclusive pursuits that enable student-athletes 10 chase degrees and championships. But in the wake of realignment and with Washington State facing an unknown future, we risk losing what is truly great about college athletics — student-athletes competing for the love of a sport, a school, and a town. Valuations that favor the financial viability of one sport threaten the experience of an entire student-athlete population.

Now, Washington State sits in a unique position. While the national landscape devalues our impact and contribution, we continue to succeed. Our women’s soccer team is ranked No. 23, our volleyball team is ranked No. 4 and our football team is ranked No. 13. This competitive success should speak volumes. It is not our ability to compete against top tier opponents that holds us back. We’ve bested six top-25 teams so far this year. It’s simply our status as a land-grant institution founded over a century ago in a rural area of eastern Washington. With under 40,000 residents, Pullman may not be an urban center, but we have national alumni, fans, and viewership. And this last statement is proven through our consistent performance in television ratings.

So while the industry ebbs and flows through the tumult of rearranging values and priorities, Washington State is left to create a patchwork solution to ensure our student-athletes maintain access to NCAA championships. As this process unfolds, we ask for compassion, understanding, and flexibility in navigating the NCAA governance structure and potential legislative waivers. We appreciate the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie that is underscored throughout college athletics.