One injured, 2 animals dead in Spokane Valley apartment fire

An apartment fire in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning left two animals dead and one person with minor injuries.

Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a news release that 15 department units responded to 10101 East Main Street around 5:50 a.m., where they were able to contain the fire enough so it didn’t spread to other apartments in the complex.

All residents of the apartment made it out safely, but one person sustained minor burns , SVFD said. Two animals died.

Other apartments were damaged from smoke and water, leaving them uninhabitable, SVFD said. Red Cross is assisting those residents along with the residents in the apartment fire to find alternative housing.

The fire is under investigation.