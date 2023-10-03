Spokane Marathon is Sunday; some streets will be temporarily closed

By Staff reports

Drivers may be inconvenienced Sunday morning in Browne’s Addition as athletes participating in the Spokane Marathon take to the streets.

There are three races that all begin downtown and course through the neighborhood from 7 to about 9:20 .

Besides Browne’s Addition, event officials said Government Way may also be subject to brief closures along with the finish line in front of the Arena.

For much of the race, the runners will be in Riverside State Park and on the Centennial Trail.

For more information on the route and affected streets and neighborhoods, visit thespokanemarathon.com.