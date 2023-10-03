Woman who died from car rolling on top of her identified

A woman who died when a car hit a tree and rolled on top of her last month on the South Hill has been identified.

Molly Jones, 34, died from blunt force injuries of the head and neck, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled Jones’ death an accident.

Jones was on foot trying to retrieve a vehicle that was rolling downhill the afternoon of Sept. 22 in the 900 block of East Overbluff Road, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police said she tried to get back in the driver’s seat when the vehicle hit a tree and rolled over.