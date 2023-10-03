WSU QB Cam Ward is speaking up more these days — but he’s the same guy

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) eyes the field before during first half of a college football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. WSU led 17-3 at the half. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – Jake Dickert could hardly believe his ears. Washington State’s head coach had just asked his quarterback, Cameron Ward, to grade his performance in the team’s win over Oregon State two days prior.

Dickert was expecting a solid grade. Ward had completed 28 of 34 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns, plus a quarterback sneak for six, helping the Cougars earn their second ranked win in three weeks. With that outing, he added to what is becoming a legitimate Heisman Trophy campaign.

Ward’s response: C-plus.

“And I was like, man. I didn’t see a C-plus,” Dickert said of Ward, whose only mistake in that one might have been one fumble. “He was fantastic. I love that he wants to be coached. He wants to learn. Those are great qualities to have in I think a future franchise NFL quarterback.”

“That’s how he is,” said Calvin Ward, Cameron’s dad. “He’s never felt that he’s played a complete game.”

Somewhere lost in all the noise, all the accolades he’s racking up on a weekly basis, is the engine that makes Ward go: His leadership, and his insatiable desire to improve. At no point in his career, from when he was a zero-star high school prospect to a burgeoning FCS star, did anyone doubt Ward’s natural feel for the game. He’s always had the arm, the scrambling ability, the wherewithal to make plays that NFL scouts dream about.

Ward is displaying that and more this fall, leading the Cougs to a No. 13 ranking amid a spotless 4-0 start, but the biggest change he’s made involves his transformation into a more vocal leader – a more confident leader. That’s where Dickert wanted to see Ward improve the most this fall. It’s why he beamed so brightly when Ward felt down about his most recent showing.

See, Dickert and Ward’s Monday meeting came on the first day of the bye week, WSU’s only one of the season. The Cougs were practicing that week, but their road tilt with UCLA remained nearly two weeks away.

“These are the moments of real leadership,” Dickert said. “There’s not a game for 12 days. You can come out here and joke around and mess around, or you come out here and take the right attitude. And I thought he was pretty good today.”

Ward is not a naturally talkative guy. When he talks, he usually does so in a softer tone. He likes to joke around, and if you ask him about something funny he did on the field, he’ll smile and open up. That just isn’t his default mood.

Which is fine for most other positions on a football team. Not always for quarterbacks. Dickert and the Cougs want Ward to be himself, but they also understand that for this team to reach its full potential, they need Ward to speak up, to be a leader.

“Cam is not really a loud leader, but he says what’s needed to be said at the right time,” WSU wideout Kyle Williams said. “He’s always encouraging us as an offense. Even us as receivers, we’re also encouraging him when we see him down a little bit when he makes a little mistake. I feel like it’s a double-edged sword – we gotta be able to lift him up, he’s gotta be able to lift us up.”

“I’m more confident from a year ago,” Ward said. “The guys look at me a different way than they did last year, and I look at them a different way.”

How could they not? Ward may not be squarely in the Heisman conversation – as of Monday, he faced 33/1 odds, the 14th-best mark in the country – but only a fool would deny he’s headed in that direction.

Ward has completed 106 of 142 passes, good for 74.6%, seventh-best nationally among quarterbacks who have tried 130-plus passes. He’s thrown 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions, making him one of two signal-callers in the country to record those numbers or better.

A year ago, Pro Football Focus gave Ward a deep-ball passing grade of 37.5, which ranked No. 311 nationally – one of the worst marks in all of FBS. This season, he’s graded out at 92.2, No. 33 in the country, and fifth in the Pac-12. PFF made him the third-highest-graded QB in Week 4, the week he torched the Beavers’ defense for 400 passing yards.

To those who know him best, though, the fact that he felt unhappy with that performance reveals the reason he’s able to keep producing ones like it. Ward burns so bad to be great that when he makes the tiniest of mistakes, even when he surrounds them with a heaping of highlights, all he can think about is the small stuff: The one fumble. The one interception. The one pass he misfired.

Take Ward’s second year at Incarnate Word, the 2021 season. It was Week 9 and UIW was hosting Southeast Louisiana. The teams traded touchdowns until the clock read 25 seconds. Ward drifted back to avoid pressure, leaned on his backfoot and unfurled a 24-yard pass to Rob Ferrel, a future WSU receiver who secured it for a touchdown – taking the lead for good in a 55-52 win.

Ward’s final numbers looked like this: 34-for-52 passing, 610 yards, seven touchdowns.

One interception.

“He honestly thought he had a bad game,” Calvin said. “So I learned in high school that, oh, he’s harder (on himself) than I could ever be on him.”

Ward is not coy about the reasons why. That engine lives in him, he says, because he was a zero-star recruit out of high school. He never held more than one scholarship offer at a time. Headed into his senior season, he thought he had one from Texas Southern, but a week before signing day, Tigers coaches drove to West Columbia, Texas, and took Ward out to lunch.

“They didn’t make an official offer,” Calvin said.

Turns out, Texas Southern had failed to clarify its offer was only verbal, not official. Later that year, Texas A&M coaches teased an offer, which never came. Only after Ward played his senior season did he receive an official offer from Incarnate Word, so he packed his bags for San Antonio and became a Cardinal.

“When he went to UIW, first thing he told me,” Calvin said. “He said, ‘Dad, I’m gonna go up there and I’m gonna beat this guy out.’ I’m like, Cameron, chill, man. That dude is a two-time All-American. He said, ‘I’m telling you.’”

So much of Ward’s story is written across different stages of his career, which is because he has stayed the same guy at each stop. These days he might be making a concerted effort to speak up, sure, but only because he understands that’s necessary to win – the motor that drives Ward in the first place.

He’s shown that, too, at every stop of his career. Three weeks after that SELA game, UIW was back home, playing Stephen F. Austin in the first round of the FCS playoffs. With some five minutes to play in a tie game, the Cardinals were driving – except that’s when running back Kevin Brown lost a fumble that the Jacks returned for a score, taking the lead in crunch time.

Brown was crushed, so Ward went over to console him. Over in the stands, Calvin wondered what Ward was saying to Brown. How could the quarterback restore confidence in his running back?

“After the game, I asked Cameron, what did you say to him?” Calvin said. “He said, I just went over to him and said, ‘Don’t worry about fumbling the ball. I’m gonna lead us down the field and win the game.’ And that’s just what happened.”

Sure enough, Ward marched the Cardinals 75 yards down the field and into the end zone, where he placed a touchdown pass in the chest of receiver Taylor Grimes. That forced overtime, where Ward found Ferrel for another touchdown pass, this one a game-winner. UIW advanced in the playoffs.

“I think you see that a lot when things don’t go right,” Washington State edge rusher Brennan Jackson said. “It’s easy to be really vocal when things are going right, you’re throwing touchdowns. But even when there’s drives when they stall out, or there’s a turnover, he’s still trying to get the guys ready to go on the sideline. He’s not letting those mistakes that the offense makes affect the next drive.”

Ward has earned the respect of his teammates, at UIW and WSU, by doing so at what feels like every turn. That’s why, even as he learns to come out of his shell and speak up, he has never struggled to lead. That hasn’t changed. It just looks a little different now.

Take Ward’s younger years, when he became a star hooper for West Columbia High’s basketball team. He valued the needs of his teammates, and he desperately wanted to win, so he understood that sometimes he had to tell everyone to clear out. He’s taking his man to the basket.

“Those kids respected him for that,” said Patrice Ward, Cameron’s mom, “because he was gonna do what he had to do for the team.”

Ward does everything for the team, which often prompts him to unleash his talent. As those things dovetail, Washington State’s magical season begins to crystallize. Just don’t ask Ward to grade it – yet.