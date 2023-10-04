Family Calendar

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Monster Mâché – Create funky papier mâché monsters this spooky season with special instructor, Hazel Howard. Four week commitment is required to plan, build the form, paint, and construct a finished product. Ages 10-14. Mondays, 4-5 p.m. Through Oct. 30. Register at cdalibrary.org. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Play and Learn Storytime – Children play and learn during 30 minutes of picture books, singing songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities that explore the concepts of math, science, art, and literacy. For ages 2-5. Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Monster Stories: A Writing Workshop – Author Sharma Shields will guide writers of all ages in the art of crafting monster tales and discuss some of the favorite monsters from literature. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Free. (509) 444-5385.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Pokémon Club – Meet and battle other Pokémon gamers and trainers every Monday at 3:15 p.m. Bring cards to battle, trade (with a parent’s permission) or show off with fellow enthusiasts. For kids of all ages, no registration required. Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

LEGO Robotics Club – Learn the world of LEGO robotics. Young engineers work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. Finished builds will be able to move, light up, sense colors, and more. All skill levels welcome, grades 2-5. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Cozy Hangout – Participate in a cozy activities and enjoy hot drinks and cookies. Possible activities include diamond art, cross stitch, Perler beads, and more. For middle and high schoolers. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Storytime – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Creative Arts Club – Explore the creative, crafty, artistic side, and get help when struggling creatively. Ages 12-19. Join the teen Discord server: tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Slime Laboratory – Make a gooey mess. Have fun experimenting with different goop recipes that turn everyday household ingredients into fascinating concoctions. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Art Club – Youth and families are invited to create together and explore the world of art. Use everything the art station has to offer to craft, write, or build a piece of art. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Gamers Guild Teen Zone – Hang out with other local teens while playing games like League of Legends, Nintendo Switch games, board games, or bring a game to play. Ages 12-19. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party – Viewers across the western United States will observe the Moon obscuring the Sun and see the “Ring of Fire” visible during annular eclipses. Coverage will be about 74% at approximately 9:23 a.m. The first 200 eclipse chasers will receive complimentary ISO 12312-2 eclipse viewing glasses! Remember: protective eyewear is necessary to avoid eye damage. Saturday, 8-11 a.m. Spokane Tribal Gathering Place, 347 N. Post St., behind City Hall. Free.

Take It Apart Lab – Curious about how things work? Take them apart and demystify technology. Using basic tools, gloves, and safety goggles, take apart electronics, small appliances, and other donated devices that no longer serve their purpose but may still reveal secrets. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

The Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival – The Riverfront Clock Tower Meadow turns into a carnival of fun. Dress in costumes, make and decorate a Pumpkin Racecar, and feel the thrill of competing in the Great Pumpkin Race. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.