On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA preseason
9 a.m.: Dallas vs. Minnesota NBATV
Football, college
4 p.m.: Sam Houston at Liberty CBSSN
5 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Chicago at Washington Amazon Prime
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf
11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
11 p.m.: Asian Tour: International Series Singapore Golf
Golf, women’s
9 a.m.: The Ascendant LPGA Golf
10 p.m.: European Tour: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Rangers TNT
7 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas TNT
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, high school
4:30 p.m.: East Valley vs. North Central … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Washington … 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour … 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change