Orlando picks up fourth-year option on former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs

The Orlando Magic exercised their fourth-year option on former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal weren’t released, but his salary is projected at $7.25 million this season, according to Spotrac.

Suggs, who is entering his third NBA season with the Magic after two injury-plagued years, was the fifth overall pick of the 2021 draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard finished strongly last season, hitting 36% behind the 3-point arc and averaging nearly 11 points per game after the All-Star break. He’s shooting 27.1% on 3s and averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 101 career games, including 64 starts.

Suggs made 33.7% of his 3-pointers and averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals as the Zags won their first 31 games before falling to Baylor in the 2021 NCAA Tournament title game.

Orlando has stockpiled backcourt players, including 2023 lottery pick Anthony Black, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Suggs.