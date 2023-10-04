Prep roundup: Julia Few helps Gonzaga Prep girls soccer retain first place, Tony Belko paces West Valley boys cross country

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 0: Julia Few scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute and the first-place Bullpups (9-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Panthers (7-6, 3-3). Amelia Pielli made three saves in the shutout.

Ridgeline 3, North Central 0: Preslie Young started the scoring in the fifth minute and the visiting Falcons (8-2, 5-1) blanked the Wolfpack (3-8, 1-5). Alaina Vakaloloma and Brooke Ashworth shared the clean sheet for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 4, Cheney 0: Laila Kaiel scored a goal with two assists and the Tigers (5-4-3, 3-3) blanked the Blackhawks (5-6, 2-4) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Sofia Alfaro added a goal and an assist and Elaina Queral made five saves for the shutout.

University 9, Central Valley 0: Carsyn Gildehaus and Bella Longo each had a hat trick and the Titans (8-3, 4-2) topped the visiting Bears (0-10, 0-6). Mallory Olson made five saves and Calli Barrios added one for the shutout.

Cross country

West Valley at Rogers: At Franklin Park. Tony Belko of West Valley won the boys race in 16 minutes, 49.3 seconds. Hadassah Duff (WV) won the girls race in 20:03.3.

Pullman at Shadle Park: Abraham Little of Shadle Park won the boys race in 17:01. Pullman’s Shahad Akasha won the girls race in 20:06.

Clarkston at East Valley: At Plantes Ferry Sports Complex. Donavan Brown of East Valley won the boys race in 18:49.53. EV’s Davina Brown won the girls race in 20:46.88.

NEA at Medical Lake: Cade Spence of Riverside won the boys race in 17:12.7. Medical Lake’s Kaylee Dennler won the girls race in 20:53.4.

NEA at Colville: Barrett Poulson of Freeman won the boys race in 17:14. Colville’s Zadi Zier won the girls race in 21:04.