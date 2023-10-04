The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Missing man with dementia found, taken to hospital for evaluation

Roger Herndon (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A man with dementia who went missing Tuesday was found Wednesday, Spokane Police Lt. Jay Kernkamp said.

Roger Herndon, 62, was found around 2 p.m. in the area and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Kernkamp said. 

Police received a call from the home where Herndon lives shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, saying he was missing, according to a police news release. He  had last been seen in the area of Hamilton Street and Illinois Avenue.