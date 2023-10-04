‘Drew Barrymore Show’ head writers refuse to return for new season, despite end of strike

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

The three union writers on “The Drew Barrymore Show” will not return to the program for its new season, according to multiple reports published Wednesday.

Barrymore, 48, infamously announced she was bringing back her show early amid the monthslong strike of the Writers Guild of America. The show did not hire replacement writers and intended to get by without union work until the work stoppage concluded.

However, intense backlash on the picket lines — and in the court of public opinion — led Barrymore to tearfully reverse her decision. The show’s writers were among those on the picket lines in front of CBS’ studios in New York.

But with the strike now over, and the show scheduled to resume for real on Oct. 16, its three WGA co-head writers — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe — declined offers to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though White, Kinon and Koe had all been with the show since its first season, it appears the damage has been done and they won’t be a part of Season 4.

“It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White told THR when Barrymore announced plans for an early return.

When asked if she would rejoin to the show after the strike, White told the outlet: “Maybe no comment.”

The show now plans to hire three new union writers to comply with the newest WGA contract, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative deal on Sept. 24 to end the strike and resume work. Late-night shows have already returned to the air.