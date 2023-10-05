Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann hits 3 homers for University slowpitch; Mara Sandberg helps Gonzaga Prep volleyball stay undefeated

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Football

Shadle Park 38, Pullman 17: Nic Tilton carried 15 times for 109 with four touchdowns and the Highlanders (5-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-4, 1-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium in a GSL 2A game.

The game was tied 17-17 after three quarters before Shadle park reeled off three unanswered TDs in the fourth quarter to blow open the close game.

Shadle Park coach Jim Mace addressed his team at the end of the third quarter.

“I told our kids, ‘Play like a team that’s destined for the playoffs. That’s our goal. Don’t act like it’s a Monday in the summer.’ “

Highlanders QB Kaden Hooper scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth and Shadle Park recovered an onside kick. Tilton scored on an 11-yard run, then Evan Lafferty came up with an interception at the Pullman 39. Four plays later, Tilton scored again from 9 yards out.

“He’s one of our toughest guys, pound-for-pound. He works really hard in the summer,” Mace said of the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Tilton, a junior. “We’re getting more out of him each game. He gets better with each handoff.”

GSL slowpitch softball

University 26, Gonzaga Prep 5: Maliyah Mann went 5 for 5, hit three of U-Hi’s seven home runs and drove in six and the visiting Titans (14-2, 9-1) beat the Bullpups (4-10, 3-7). Abby Watkins had a homer, double and five RBIs for U-Hi.

Lewis and Clark 14, North Central 3: Vienna Klein hit a three-run home run and the visiting Tigers (3-11, 3-8) beat the Wolfpack (0-14, 0-11).

Central Valley 10, Ridgeline 9: Sofia Morales went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Bears (9-7, 6-4) built a big lead and held off the visiting Falcons (10-5, 7-3).

Mead 18, Cheney 5: Hope Murdock went 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs and the Panthers (12-2, 8-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-11, 3-7). Serenity Wells went 3 for 3 with two doubles for Cheney.

Shadle Park 7, Ferris 6: Leniya Mawdsley hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the Highlanders (9-5, 7-3) beat the visiting Saxons (6-8, 4-6). Nina Blackman went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for Ferris.

East Valley 10, Rogers 9: JC Weger went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and six RBIs and the Knights (4-9, 3-7) beat the visiting Pirates (4-10, 3-7).

NEA girls soccer

Riverside 4, Newport 1: Hayley Kasinger scored Riverside’s second goal in the 59th minute and the visiting Rams (8-4, 6-2) beat the Grizzlies (2-8, 2-7).

Freeman 11, Medical Lake 0: Aubrey Gregory scored four goals and the Scotties (9-3-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-12, 0-9).

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, North Central 0: Grace Reichard had 12 kills and four aces and the Tigers (6-4, 3-1) swept the visiting Wolfpack (3-7, 0-3) 25-11, 25-21, 25-14.

Mead 3, Ferris 0: Ava Durgan had eight kills with five blocks and the Panthers (7-1, 4-0) swept the visiting Saxons (4-4, 2-1) 25-17, 25-17, 25-17.

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 0: Jane Holley had 13 kills, Araleigh Arnold added 17 assists and the visiting Falcons (4-3, 1-2) beat the Blackhawks (4-5, 1-2) 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.

Gonzaga Prep 3, University 0: Mara Sandberg had seven kills and the Bullpups (10-0, 4-0) swept the visiting Titans (5-5, 0-4) 25-7, 25-16, 25-22.

Central Valley 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Tatyana Jennings had 16 kills and the previously winless Bears (1-8, 1-2) came from two sets down to beat the visiting Wildcats (5-2, 2-1) 17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 1: Sophie Armstrong had 23 kills and the Greyhounds (5-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Bantams (4-6, 1-2) 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.

East Valley 3, Rogers 1: Kaiden Davis had 11 kills with 12 digs and the visiting Knights (2-7, 1-2) beat the Pirates (1-7, 0-3) 25-23, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21.

Freeman 3, Medical Lake 0: Aspyn Reed had 14 kills and the Scotties (9-2, 9-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-11, 2-6) 25-15, 25-11, 25-13.

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Ashlyn Kreuch had 10 kills and the Eagles (7-3, 6-2) beat the visiting Hawks (4-8, 3-6) 25-16, 25-12, 25-16.