Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Luke D. Merrill and Grace L. Rassier, both of Greenacres.

Cameron M. Cox and Christina S. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Gabriel C. Sanchez, of Alpine, Texas, and Sydney D. Riebold, of Deer Park.

Darrin S. Moy and Danielle A. Bojorquez, both of Spokane.

Zachary R. Glenn and Shannon R. Peltier, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Arbini and Jennifer I. Banks, both of Spokane.

Drew A. Deboodt and Eko R. J. Taylor, both of Spokane Valley.

J. Douglas F. Smith and Angela K. Samora, both of Otis Orchards.

Thomas J. Peterson and Amber M. Whitt-Corisis, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin S. Morgan and Yvonne R. Cohrs, both of Spokane.

Todd H. Knobel and Brandy C. Chapman, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert D. Meade and Sheimin D. R. Ortiz, both of Spokane.

Jacob D. Kosanke and Shantel M. Schrag, both of Mead.

Anthony A. Donohew and Jessica M. Clark, both of Ford, Wash.

Aaron E. Bogdanoff and Paige N. Swanson, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Platz, of Chattaroy and Madilynn D. Kiel, both of Spokane.

Zachary A. Wolflick and Lindsey W. Lumberg, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Monna M. White v. Vanessa Wynne, restitution of premises.

Central Investment Agency LLC v. Adan Galindo, restitution of premises.

Chris Roberg v. Michael Deaflad, complaint.

Ian Dumont v. Columbia Basin Exteriors LLC, DBA CBX Roofs, et al., complaint for damages.

Edgar Pineda-Ramirez v. Randy Hay, complaint.

Doug Sprecher v. David Harris and Rocio Vasquez, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Goldsberry, Elizabeth W. and Jason W.

Wilson, Rebecca J. and David M.

Doggett, Coleman A. and Abrams, Jarelyn

Legal separations granted

Stebbins, Karen L. and Thomas W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Eva M. Strassburg, 41; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after being found guilty of failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Dale J. Tindal, 29; 156 days in jail with credit given for 156 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Tyler J. Braze, 27; 98 days in jail with credit given for 98 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Levi R. Shirley, 27; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Hailee R. Biggs, 27; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Thomas W. Clark, 41; 19 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Alan T. Ferrell, 34; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Lorenzo L. Gaines-Fuentes, 19; 21 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Erika R. Parks, 57; three days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Melvin C. W. Peone, 51; 10 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Adrian T. Santillan, 29; 13 days in jail, theft, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

Christopher B. Silva, 42; 10 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference and false statement to a public servant.

Sabrina A. Soapes, 33; 12 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.