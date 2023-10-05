Washington State men’s hoops announces conference schedule for upcoming season

PULLMAN – Washington State announced its nonconference men’s basketball schedule in August. Now the full schedule is here.

The Cougars will host 17 home games at Beasley Coliseum, as announced on Thursday morning, beginning conference play with a two-game road trip against Utah and Colorado before kicking off Pac-12 home play against Oregon State on Jan. 4.

Two days later, WSU hosts Oregon in a nationally televised ESPN game, scheduled for 5 or 7 p.m.

Entering the third week of the Pac-12 schedule, WSU will split the week on the road and at home, beginning Jan. 10 at Southern California in Los Angeles. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on FS1. The Cougars will return to Pullman to host Arizona on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m.

WSU returns to a traditional travel week on Jan. 18, heading to Stanford at 8 p.m. The Cougars will travel to California on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The Cougars have not lost on the Northern California Pac-12 campuses since the 2019-20 season. Both games will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

In the final week of January, the Cougars host Utah on Jan. 24 with a 7 p.m. tipoff on Pac-12 Networks. After an extra day off, WSU welcomes Colorado in the final regular-season conference games between the programs at 2 p.m. Jan. 27.

Washington State will travel to Seattle on Feb. 3, to face the Washington Huskies at 6 p.m. from Hec Ed Pavilion. The Cougars swept UW last season and have won six of the past eight matchups against UW.

In the seventh week of Pac-12 play, the Cougars travel to Oregon State, set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 on Pac-12 Network. WSU will play at Oregon at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Returning to Pullman, the Cougars will host California on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Stanford will visit Feb. 17 on Pac-12 Networks at 3 p.m.

The Cougars’ final road trip of the regular season will start at Arizona on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on FS1. WSU head to Arizona State on Feb. 24 to conclude conference road play. WSU’s game with ASU will broadcast live from the ESPN networks at 5 or 7 p.m.

Washington State will play at home for the final two weeks of the regular season, hosting Southern California on Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks. UCLA plays at WSU on March 2 at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

The Cougars’ final regular-season home game is against Washington on March 7 at 6 p.m. on FS1.

The Pac-12 Tournament begins March 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, concluding with the championship game March 16 at 6 p.m. live on Fox.