Catholic Charities wins $630,000 award

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has won a large cash award for a project with another Spokane nonprofit that offers a solution to workforce development through supportive housing.

The local Catholic Charities agency won the 2023 Catholic Charities USA Social Innovation Challenge at the annual national meeting in Cleveland on Thursday.

The $633,000 prize will help fund a housing collaboration with Skils’kin – a Spokane organization and Source America affiliate that helps people with physical and mental disabilities become more self-reliant through employment assistance and placement programs.

Catholic Charities agencies across the country were invited to propose a fresh solution toward alleviating, reducing or eliminating poverty. Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington was one of nine finalists and three awardees.

The project welcomes low-income people with disabilities into supportive Catholic Charities Housing while Skils’kin helps them enter the workforce without risking losing benefits. Many people with disabilities opt out of work for fear of losing disability, housing and other benefits, a project summary said.

The project serves as a model that can be replicated nationwide through 400 Source America and 167 Catholic Charities affiliates.