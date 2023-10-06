More than 115 bodies found improperly stored at southern Colorado mortuary

The Gazette

CAÑON CITY, Colo. – Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper confirmed Friday morning that more than 115 bodies, improperly stored, were found at the Return to Nature Funeral Home location in Penrose.

Cooper described the “very disturbing discovery” as a hazardous situation, requiring specialty cleanup and equipment.

“Our priority and our focus is on the impacted families,” he said during the press conference in Cañon City.

Cooper said part of the preparation to clear out the scene, and to positively identify the bodies, would be to put up tents or fencing to ensure privacy for the bodily remains out of consideration for the families of the deceased.

Investigators began searching the property, located off Werner Road in Penrose, 34 miles south of Colorado Springs, on Wednesday.

A search warrant for the mortuary was secured after officials received numerous reports of a foul odor deriving from the building.

Citizens nearby told the Gazette Thursday a foul odor could be smelled by those driving past the business.

According to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller, county and federal HAZMAT officials worked to complete an initial survey of the scene Thursday night. The hazardous scene has since been declared a local disaster emergency.

Keller described the scene as “truly horrific” and would not go into detail regarding how the bodies were stored, only that they were being stored improperly.

According to FBI special agent Mark Mchleak, specialized FBI forensic units from Quantico will assist in identifying the remains at the funeral home.

Keller said forensic fingerprint technology, dental records and DNA will be used in identification.

According to Sheriff Cooper, the multi-agency investigation is going to be a “very lengthy process,” and is set to last several months. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Governors Office Emergency Management Team, the Department of Regulatory Agencies, the FBI, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, and the Douglas County Coroner’s Office will all be assisting with the investigation.

No arrests or potential charges have been released at this time.

The owners of the funeral home have so far been cooperative with the investigation, Cooper said.

Return to Nature Funeral Home has a location in Colorado Springs at 944 Elkton Drive, and had previous locations on East Platte Avenue and Las Animas Street.

Family members of the decedents who used the Return to Nature Funeral Home are asked to send an email to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 23-1941@fremontso.com.

Victims’ assistance personnel were expected to respond to messages on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Cañon City from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.