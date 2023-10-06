Owen Martin scores first WHL goal but Spokane Chiefs waste early lead in 4-2 loss to Seattle Thunderbirds

Spokane’s 59 seconds of scoring prowess did not make up for the team’s lack of goals over the other 59 minutes.

The Chiefs scored two goals in just under a minute in the first period to build an early lead, but the Seattle Thunderbirds held Spokane scoreless the rest of the way and rallied for a 4-2 win in a Western Hockey League game at the Arena on Friday night.

“I thought the first period was very good,” Chiefs coach Ryan Smith said. “After that, we fell apart in the second. We got selfish, we turned the puck over. They outplayed us, they deserved to win.”

Eric Alarie scored the T-birds’ go-ahead goal at 13:52 in the third period, and Nico Myatovic scored late for the final margin.

After Seattle goaltender Scott Ratzlaff misplayed the puck, the Chiefs’ Cameron Parr found Ben Bonni in front of the abandoned net for a goal and a 1-0 lead at 12:25 of the first period. Ty Cheveldayoff passed to teammate Owen Martin streaking behind Seattle’s defense, and Martin beat Ratzlaff at 13:24 for a 2-0 margin.

“It was a nice play,” Smith said of Martin’s first WHL goal. “Owen got speed on the outside and he made a nice finish.”

Sam Popowich scored on a power play late in the first period for the Thunderbirds, and Antonio Martorana’s goal 43 seconds into the second period tied the game at 2.

Spokane’s Cooper Michaluk had 21 saves. Ratzlaff stopped 26 shots.

Weinstein signs deal with Avalanche

Spokane defenseman Saige Weinstein signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Weinstein, 18, had 18 points in 57 games for the Chiefs last season. He will remain with the Chiefs all season.

“A huge day for Saige and his family. It’s a dream come true when you sign an NHL contract,” Smith said. “He should be one of our top guys each and every night and he knows that.”