Seahawks safety Jamal Adams not disciplined for sideline outburst after concussion

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The NFL has decided not to discipline Seahawks safety Jamal Adams for his actions toward an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants, a league source confirmed.

As first reported by ESPN, the NFL reviewed the incident, as well as Adams’ apology on the social media platform X on Wednesday, and decided no further action was necessary.

Adams lashed out in anger at the neurotrauma consultant, who is not affiliated with the league, after he was ruled out of the game with a concussion after playing just nine snaps. The consultant is hired to help team physicians assess possible concussions, but as stated in the league’s concussion protocol, final decisions are left to the team doctors and trainers.

Adams delivered his apology shortly after it had been reported that he could face discipline — though the specifics of the possible discipline were not revealed.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG,” Adams wrote. “You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way.

“Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment. You’re a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player’s health is essential. Much respect to you.”

Adams was injured on a play when he was struck in the helmet by the knee of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Adams “will be fine” but acknowledged he was frustrated that he couldn’t continue to play in what was his first game since Sept. 12, 2022.

“He was in the tank over it because he just wanted to keep playing,’’ Carroll said Tuesday on his radio show on Seattle Sports 710.