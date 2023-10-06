Seattle, family settle wrongful death suit over alleged 911 ‘blacklist’

By Jonathan Edwards Washington Post

William Yurek’s 13-year-old son called 911 when his father started having chest pains and trouble breathing in their Seattle apartment on Nov. 2, 2021.

“I think he’s having a heart attack or something,” he told the 911 operator. “… He’s making this weird noise from his throat. A gurgling noise.”

Medics arrived outside six minutes later but didn’t immediately enter. They had been directed to wait for a police escort because Yurek’s apartment unit had allegedly been put on a “blacklist” of addresses considered hostile to police and paramedics.

Thirteen minutes after his first 911 call, Yurek’s son made a second, even more desperate one, and six minutes later, medics made the decision to enter the apartment, according to his family.

It was too late. Despite their efforts, Yurek died in front of his son. He was 46.

His family members sued the city of Seattle in December, and on Monday, they agreed to settle their wrongful death lawsuit for $1.86 million. In a six-page complaint filed in King County Superior Court, Yurek’s family had accused city officials of endangering residents’ lives by using an outdated 911 “blacklist” that required medics to wait for an escort from officers in a police department that officials knew was “severely understaffed.” By doing so, they allegedly created conditions that inevitably led to tragedy.

“The family went into this wanting justice, accountability, and for the city to fix the issue so it didn’t happen to anyone else,” the family’s lawyer, Mark Lindquist, said in an email to the Washington Post.

“People need to know how the city let this happen,” Meagan Petersen, Yurek’s ex-wife and the mother of his three minor children, said in the months following his death. “They could have saved Will if the system was working like it should.”

Responding to the allegations in the suit, city officials denied the existence of a “blacklist” but said that they do tag certain addresses with “caution notes” that, in the case of Yurek’s apartment, required firefighter-paramedics with the Seattle Fire Department to wait for police before entering because the resident had a history of threatening them.

But Yurek’s family said in their lawsuit that the “blacklist” was outdated. A previous tenant, not Yurek, had been on the list, the suit states.

In a statement to the Post, the Seattle city attorney’s office said that city officials have changed how caution notes are used since Yurek’s death. They now expire after a year unless they’re reviewed and renewed. Notes requiring police assistance because of violent or threatening behavior have to be verified every time there’s a dispatch to that address. And a caution note must be removed from an address if the occupant it applies to has moved away.

It was at 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, that Yurek’s 13-year-old son called 911.

“My dad … I don’t know, he can’t breathe or something …. He’s not okay,” the teenager told the 911 operator, according to the lawsuit.

The 911 operator told the teen that help was on the way, the suit states.

It arrived about six minutes later, but medics stayed outside, having learned that Yurek’s residence had been tagged with a “caution note” for reported hostility to Seattle police officers and firefighters, according to the suit. Notes in the city’s 911 system directed medics to hail police for an escort, the suit states.

At 1:37 p.m., Yurek’s son called 911 a second time: “My dad is barely breathing. I think he’s having a heart attack,” he told the operator. “I’m just really worried.” He again said that his dad was making “gurgling noises.”

At 1:43 p.m., about 13 minutes after they arrived outside the apartment, medics entered without a police escort and found Yurek on the floor, the suit states. They used CPR and a defibrillator to try to save him.

“Once inside, medics did everything they could to save Will’s life,” Lindquist, the family’s lawyer, wrote in a news release.

Experts put forth by the family in the litigation process said that Yurek would have had about a 25% chance of survival if the medics had worked on him when they first arrived, their lawyer added.

“Quick treatment is critical to surviving cardiac arrest,” Lindquist said in the release. “Every minute treatment is delayed can lessen a patient’s chances of survival by seven to ten percent.”

Seattle police were “severely understaffed” in November 2021 in the aftermath of the abandonment of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, a six-block, police-free zone established by activists amid Black Lives Matter protests in the weeks after George Floyd was murdered, according to the suit. Despite the short staffing, city officials allegedly continued to use the “blacklist” and caution notes requiring medics to wait for a police escort.

In the news release, Lindquist said that Yurek’s family appreciates city officials’ changing how rescue workers use caution notes.

That, he added, was one of their goals in filing a lawsuit.

“We are pleased the city took steps to fix this issue,” he said, “so it won’t happen again.”