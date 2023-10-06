Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark Umanec and Gillian K. Roberts, both of Elko, Nevada.

Samuel E. Lemons and Mahalia A. M. Heustis, both of Cheney.

Dustin J. Rempfher and Shallon M. Abrahamson, both of Spokane.

Joshua G. Cowart and Kelly T. Cooke, both of Spokane.

Orion D. Sanftner and Jasmyn R. Wright, both of Spokane.

Zachary R. Frederick and Kalynn M. Ritdecha, both of Spokane.

Jaymes D. Grundmann and Rachel E. Carey, both of Spokane.

Giovanni L. Antista and Sierra k. Bershaw, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven F. Nelson and Gayle L. Pullen, both of Spokane.

Roman L. Shcherbina, of Cheney, and Kateryna Solovei, of Spokane.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Adam Doe, 32; 116 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Bailey R. Huerta, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Peggy J. Hill, 46; nine days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Seth R. Hoffman, 28; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Steven D. Johnson, 32; four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Thomas D. Kalin, 60; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Javon D. Hansen, 29; 41 days in jail, 12 months of probation, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dezray M. Bates, 50; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Thomas Z. Corpier, 32; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Rebecca S. Farley, 58; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jordan M. Taigaafi, 20; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault converted to disorderly conduct.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Dameon G. Adamson, 49; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Gage T. Smith, 27; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Donya L. White, 44; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, reckless driving.

Jshon Yallupgopher, 25; six days in jail with credit given for days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.