Week 6 prep football preview: Mt. Spokane takes perfect record against Central Valley; Rogers looks to bounce back from tough loss

Week 6 is upon us in the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League with ranked teams trying to get into playoff positions while others are still building resumes.

Without further ado, let’s head to this week’s matchups.

All games are Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mt. Spokane (5-0, 4-0) at Central Valley (2-3, 2-2): A matchup that often defines the 4A/3A race takes on a bit of a different meaning this season. As for the road team, the fifth-ranked Wildcats are coming off an impressive 29-13 win over Idaho 5A contender Post Falls in which they fell behind 13-0 before reeling off 29 unanswered points. Mt. Spokane averages 37.8 points per game.

The host Bears enter with two losses and are still searching a bit for their team identity. CV scored 28 points in Week 4 against a Moses Lake team that allowed 17 points in its previous three games combined – then was blanked by Mead 29-0 on Friday.

4A/3A

Ridgeline (3-2, 3-2) at Cheney (0-5, 0-5): The visiting Falcons gave Gonzaga Prep all it wanted last week and thought they had scored a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter before a turnovers led to a pair of scores for the Bullpups.

The Blackhawks were shut out by Lewis and Clark last week and are still looking for their first win .

Ferris (1-4, 1-4) vs. Mead (2-3, 2-2): At Union Stadium. The Panthers probably played their best game of the season blanking CV last week, with wingback Jimmy Frahm running for 122 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and limiting the Bears to 8-of-31 passing for 82 yards.

It’s another growth opportunity for the young Saxons hoping to bounce back from a 7-3 loss to University.

Gonzaga Prep (4-1, 4-0) at University (2-3, 2-2): The visiting Bullpups were challenged by Ridgeline’s ball-possession passing game last week, but wingback Jonah Keller continues to grow into a dangerous player every time he has the ball, evidenced by a 73-yard touchdown run and 110 yards on 13 carries last Friday.

U-Hi has won two straight taking different routes – the Titans scored 40 points against Cheney then held Ferris to a field goal in a 7-3 win.

Southridge (1-4) vs. Lewis and Clark (2-3): Friday 7:30 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Tigers host a nonleague game at the new stadium coming off their biggest win of the season to date – a 44-0 dismantling of Cheney on the road as Caleb Kostecka rushed for 115 yards on 19 carries with three short touchdown runs.

2A

Clarkston (3-2, 2-1) vs. Rogers (4-1, 1-1): Friday 5 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The 10th-ranked Pirates tasted defeat – and took it hard – in an overtime thriller against Shadle Park last week, when the Highlanders limited Aaron Kinsey to 57 rushing yards. They receive no reprieve this week against a good Bantams team making the trek to Spokane for the third week in a row. A loss for either seriously dampens playoff aspirations.

Riverside (3-2) at West Valley (4-1): The host Eagles get a week off from league play after beating East Valley by three touchdowns last week to remain undefeated in the GSL. Quarterback Ethan Turley and running backs Titan Nesbitt and Austin Clark provide plenty of offensive fireworks.

NEA

Newport (3-2, 2-1) at Lakeside (4-0, 2-0): The third-ranked Eagles were off last week but downed Freeman two weeks ago, outscoring the Scotties 10-0 in the second half. Versatile back Hiro Patterson rushed for 136 yards with two touchdowns and added 111 receiving yards and a score.

Freeman (3-2, 1-1) at Colville (4-1, 2-1): The host Crimson Hawks have won two straight and a win will help shore up its playoff resume.

Medical Lake (0-5, 0-3) at Deer Park (2-3, 1-2): The short-handed Cardinals haven’t scored more than 15 points in a league game yet, but neither have the host Stags.