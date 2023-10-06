Week 6 prep football roundup: Bodie Stafford throws three TDs for Gonzaga Prep; Landon Garner leads Ridgeline over Cheney

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

GSL 4A/3A

Bodie Stafford only attempted six passes, but half went for touchdowns as Gonzaga Prep gained a majority of its yards rushing during a 49-0 win over host University.

Stafford completed 4 of 6 attempts for 82 yards for the Bullpups (5-1, 5-0), who activated a running clock in the third quarter.

Gonzaga Prep’s Jonah Keller rushed eight times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Nate Moinette added 13 carries for 81 yards and two scores.

The Bullpups shut down the Titans (2-4, 2-3), limiting University quarterback Caleb Wolcott to 3-of-15 passing for 25 yards and four interceptions.

Ridgeline 46, Cheney 6: Landon Garner completed 28 of 33 attempts for 263 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Falcons (4-2, 4-2) over the host Blackhawks (0-6, 0-6).

Ridgeline’s Brayden Allen caught 10 passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Nico Pena added 147 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Mead 35, Ferris 7: JJ Leman connected on touchdown passes of 47 and 17 yards to Matthew McShane in the third quarter and the Panthers (3-3, 2-3) pulled away from the Saxons (1-5, 1-5) at Union Stadium.

Ferris’ John Olson had a 1-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 at halftime.

NEA

Lakeside 42, Newport 20: Calvin Mikkelsen threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns, three going to Luke Pedersen, and the Eagles (5-0, 3-0) cruised past the visiting Grizzlies (3-3, 2-2).

Kutter Driver returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught a touchdown for Newport.

Freeman 41, Colville 23: Luke Whitaker threw touchdown passes of 20, 30 and 75 yards as the visiting Scotties (4-2, 2-1) jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a win over the Crimson Hawks (4-2, 2-2).

Freeman’s Kanoa Rogan caught two touchdowns and ran for another.

Nonleague

Lewis and Clark 44, Southridge 24: Jack Paridon passed for 239 yards and four touchdowns and the Tigers (3-3) beat the visiting Suns (1-5) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Paridon added 37 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, and Tyler Jones caught four passes for 108 yards for LC. Gavin Allen caught five passes for 182 yards for Southridge.

West Valley 13, Riverside 10 (OT): Ethan Turley’s 1-yard touchdown run in overtime sent the Eagles (5-1) over the visiting Rams (3-3).