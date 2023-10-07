100 years ago in Spokane: A businessman’s shocking poisoning by grape juice was under investigation

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A. Willis Hagey, superintendent of the Great American Laundry in Spokane, came home for lunch and drank a little bit of grape juice. He then complained of stomach distress. Doctors were called.

Hagey jokingly told them, “I’ve been poisoned.”

But soon enough, he was no longer joking. He went into convulsions and died an hour later. His wife believed he died of a heart attack, since he had suffered from long-running heart trouble.

However, when the deputy coroner tasted the grape juice (described as wine in some accounts) he found that it it tasted bitter.

He took it to the lab and and found it was laced with strychnine, which is commonly used as rat poison. He said he intended to refer the case to the city’s police detectives.

His wife and adult son said the grape juice had been in the cupboard for weeks, and they couldn’t remember where it had been purchased.

They also said that he had large circle of friends, no enemies, and everybody in the family was fond of him.

The investigation continued.

From the football beat: Lewis and Clark High School’s football team had a smashing opener.

They beat Moscow High School 73-0 – and they played the “second team” for large parts of the second half.

One reason for the lopsided result: The LC players outweighed the Moscow players by an average of 10 pounds per person. Moscow’s quarterback weighed only 105 pounds.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1996: Rupert Murdoch launches Fox News.