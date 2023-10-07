ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ headed to Seattle for undefeated Pac-12 clash between UW and Oregon

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In the iconic words of Big & Rich, “We’re comin’ to your city.”

ESPN’s “College GameDay” – college football’s preeminent pregame show, which is celebrating its 30th season this fall – announced Saturday that it’ll head to Seattle next week, its third visit in Husky history.

The “GameDay” crew – Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard, among others – will be on campus before No. 7 Washington (5-0) and No. 8 Oregon (5-0) meet at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It’s the first time both programs have been simultaneously ranked in the top 10 in the rivalry’s 114-game history.

“This is what we tell young people: This is why you come to UW, for games just like this,” UW co-defensive coordinator William Inge said during the bye week.

But in two previous trips, “College GameDay” was not kind – as the Huskies fell 26-13 to USC in 2016 and 45-24 to No. 12 Oregon in 2013.

The Huskies have an opportunity to reverse that trend – and continue a Montlake march to the College Football Playoff – on Saturday.