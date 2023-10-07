Subscribe now

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ headed to Seattle for undefeated Pac-12 clash between UW and Oregon

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzales upends Washington running back Cameron Davis in the 2022 game between the two at Autzen stadium in Eugene. (Sean Meagher)
By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In the iconic words of Big & Rich, “We’re comin’ to your city.”

ESPN’s “College GameDay” – college football’s preeminent pregame show, which is celebrating its 30th season this fall – announced Saturday that it’ll head to Seattle next week, its third visit in Husky history.

The “GameDay” crew – Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard, among others – will be on campus before No. 7 Washington (5-0) and No. 8 Oregon (5-0) meet at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It’s the first time both programs have been simultaneously ranked in the top 10 in the rivalry’s 114-game history.

“This is what we tell young people: This is why you come to UW, for games just like this,” UW co-defensive coordinator William Inge said during the bye week.

But in two previous trips, “College GameDay” was not kind – as the Huskies fell 26-13 to USC in 2016 and 45-24 to No. 12 Oregon in 2013.

The Huskies have an opportunity to reverse that trend – and continue a Montlake march to the College Football Playoff – on Saturday.